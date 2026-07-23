Report: New England Patriots Sign All-ACC Tight End After Tryout

The New England Patriots didn’t have to look far for their latest attempt to rebuild depth at tight end.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that New England brought former Boston College tight end Jeremiah Franklin in for a tryout.

The Patriots later signed Franklin following the workout, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

The move gives Franklin another opportunity with an organization that has evaluated him throughout the offseason.

New England watched him at Boston College’s pro day, hosted him at its local pro day and brought him to rookie minicamp on a tryout basis in May.

That familiarity matters as the Patriots search for healthy options behind Hunter Henry.

Julian Hill will miss the season with a knee injury, while second-year tight end C.J. Dippre opened training camp on the active/physically unable to perform list.

Franklin Built His Case During Breakout Boston College Season

Franklin arrives after producing the best season of his college career.

The 6-foot-3, 244-pound tight end started all 12 games for Boston College in 2025 and caught 49 passes for 506 yards and two touchdowns.

His 49 receptions ranked fifth in a single season among tight ends in program history.

Franklin also earned third-team All-ACC honors, giving the Patriots a productive local prospect whose final college season showed more receiving ability than his early career suggested.

Franklin finished four seasons at Boston College with 93 catches for 1,010 yards and six touchdowns across 44 games, including 30 starts.

His production climbed each year, moving from five receptions as a freshman to 12 as a sophomore, 27 as a junior and 49 as a senior.

That steady development offers a reasonable explanation for New England’s repeated interest.

Franklin went unselected in the 2026 NFL draft, but the Patriots had several opportunities to study him before bringing him back on the eve of training camp.

The local connection also extends beyond geography.

Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien worked as New England’s offensive coordinator during two different periods, and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel attended the Eagles’ pro day in March. Franklin worked out in front of representatives from 29 NFL teams that day.

Patriots’ Injuries Create Immediate Opportunity at Tight End

Franklin faces a crowded competition, but the injuries have created room for another player to earn practice repetitions.

Henry remains the starter after catching 60 passes for 768 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Third-round pick Eli Raridon carries the strongest investment among the younger options, while Tanner Arkin, Jack Westover and Mitch Van Vooren are also competing for roles.

Hill’s injury removed the veteran the Patriots signed in March to strengthen their blocking and depth. Dippre’s placement on the active/PUP list further reduced the group before the first full-team practice.

Franklin’s path to the roster will likely depend on more than receiving production.

Reserve tight ends often earn their place through blocking and special teams, two areas that will become easier to judge once padded practices and preseason games begin.

His college career gives him something to build on.

Besides the numbers previously noted, Franklin put up an eight-catch, 84-yard performance at Michigan State and seven receptions against Notre Dame.

The Patriots begin their first public practice Saturday, leaving Franklin little time to settle in.