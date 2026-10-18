Patriots vs. Jets Today: How to Watch, Odds and Prediction

The New England Patriots have a chance to turn their recent momentum into a three-game winning streak against an AFC East rival.

New England hosts the New York Jets on Sunday, Oct. 18, with the Patriots at 3-2 following a commanding 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Jets improved to 2-3 after defeating the Cleveland Browns 17-12.

The Patriots have found their rhythm behind Drake Maye, who directed an offense that repeatedly put Las Vegas in back-to-the-wall situations last weekend.

New England also got some rosy personnel news ahead of the matchup. The Patriots activated A.J. Brown from injured reserve Saturday, giving the veteran receiver an opportunity to make his return against New York.

The Jets, meanwhile, bring a quarterback, Geno Smith, has won on his previous two trips to Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium, via The Associated Press.

Patriots vs. Jets: How to Watch, Start Time

New England and New York kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Oct. 18, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

CBS will televise the matchup, with Spero Dedes handling play-by-play, Adam Archuleta providing analysis and Aditi Kinkhabwala reporting from the sideline, per the Patriots’ official viewing guide.

Fans in qualifying local markets can stream the game on Paramount+, while NFL Sunday Ticket offers access to out-of-market Sunday afternoon games through YouTube and YouTube TV.

NFL+ also has live local games on supported phones and tablets.

The Patriots’ radio broadcast airs on 98.5 The Sports Hub, with Bob Socci handling play-by-play and Scott Zolak providing analysis.

New England will be without cornerbacks Carlton Davis III and Karon Prunty, while Christian Gonzalez has no game designation after returning to full practice participation.

Brown, offensive tackle Will Campbell and running back TreVeyon Henderson were listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The Jets ruled out running back Breece Hall, receiver Adonai Mitchell and two additional players.

Patriots vs. Jets Odds & Prediction

FanDuel’s Week 6 odds listed the following prices:

Spread: Patriots -7.5 (-106); Jets +7.5 (-114).

Patriots -7.5 (-106); Jets +7.5 (-114). Moneyline: Patriots -360; Jets +290.

Patriots -360; Jets +290. Total: 43.5 points; Over -108, Under -112.

Odds are subject to change before kickoff.

Kalshi’s matchup market favored New England with approximately a 75% chance to win, compared with 25% for New York, as of 1:03 a.m. ET on Sunday, Oct 18. And Polymarket’s game market has the Patriots at a 76% chance to win.

The Patriots have the stronger argument to take home the W. Maye has New England moving the ball efficiently, and Brown’s activation means he has a world-class target to bail him out of tough scenarios (even if just a couple of times).

The Jets can complicate that outlook through pressure and disciplined quarterback play. Smith hasn’t thrown an interception this season, and a sixth mistake-free performance would put New York in a favorable spot to keep the game competitive.

The absence of Hall hits the Jets hard since an effective ground game could keep Maye off the field and turn the game into more of a slugfest.

New England should have enough offensive firepower to create separation, definitely if its defense forces Smith into obvious passing situations.

Prediction: Patriots 24, Jets 13.

Pick: Patriots -7.5; lean Under 43.5.