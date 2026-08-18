New England Patriots’ Former $25 Million WR Set to Hit Open Market

The New England Patriots once splashed cash on wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in hopes of bolstering the position’s potency.

Now, the veteran receiver is headed back toward free agency.

The New York Giants are planning to release Smith-Schuster in a corresponding move for the signing of running back Najee Harris, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported. The decision comes a little more than two months after New York signed Smith-Schuster in June.

Smith-Schuster, 29, spent the 2023 season in New England after signing a three-year, $25 million deal that included $16 million guaranteed, per ESPN. His stay never developed as the Patriots hoped, and the former Pro Bowler was released before the start of the 2024 season.

His latest move creates an obvious Patriots connection, although New England’s current receiver snapshot looks a lot different from the one Smith-Schuster left behind.

Giants Move Puts Former Patriots WR Back on Market

Smith-Schuster arrived in New England in 2023 after helping the Kansas City Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII. The Patriots viewed him as one of their notable free-agent additions that spring, but knee issues and an inconsistent offense limited his impact.

He appeared in 11 games with seven starts for New England, finishing with 29 receptions for 260 yards and one touchdown. The Patriots placed him on injured reserve in December before releasing him the following August.

Smith-Schuster returned to Kansas City after his departure from New England and spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Chiefs.

He then joined the Giants on June 2, giving him another opportunity heading into his 10th NFL season.

The Giants noted at the time that Smith-Schuster had compiled 481 receptions for 5,624 yards and 33 touchdowns through nine NFL seasons. His best year remains a 2018 Pro Bowl campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven scores.

His stay in New York appears set to end before the regular season begins.

Patriots Don’t Need a Reunion

Smith-Schuster’s history in Foxborough makes the Patriots an easy team to mention whenever he becomes available (in terms of adding depth, not in a featured role).

The roster, however, offers fewer reasons for New England to revisit that relationship.

A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs now sit at the top of the receiver depth chart, with DeMario Douglas in the slot. The Patriots also have several players competing for the remaining spots, including Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and Efton Chism.

Patriots wide receivers coach Todd Downing recently described the group as “pretty deep.” The outlet identified Brown, Doubs and Douglas as roster locks and noted that New England could face difficult decisions deeper down the depth chart.

Smith-Schuster does bring experience and a Super Bowl victory, and his ability to work from the slot could interest teams searching for depth before final cuts.

As for the Patriots, their previous investment in Smith-Schuster ended quickly. He lasted one season after signing the three-year contract, and the organization has since changed coaching staffs and altered much of its receiving corps around quarterback Drake Maye.

In the end, based on the current depth chart, a second stint in New England would be a surprise, but the door may be open for a handful of NFL teams.