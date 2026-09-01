Patriots WR Kyle Williams Sends ‘Nasty’ Message Ahead of Season Opener

The New England Patriots receiver room took a sizable step forward in 2025, but it should be even further ahead this year.

One of the holdovers from 2025, second-year wide receiver Kyle Williams, believes the finished product has become a problem for opposing defenses.

“As a whole room I feel like we’re nasty,” Williams said, via Patriots on CLNS.

The comment comes after New England finalized a six-man receiver group featuring A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Williams and Efton Chism III.

For Williams, the confidence tells a tale after his own preseason surge helped to alter the depth chart and allowed the Patriots to move on from Kayshon Boutte.

Patriots’ Breakout Receiver Adds Big-Play Element

Williams entered the summer facing an uncertain avenue to regular snaps after New England added Brown and Doubs. He responded by scoring in all three preseason games, finishing with six catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

The explosive plays were difficult to ignore.

Williams caught a 12-yard touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts, followed with a 69-yard score against the Philadelphia Eagles and closed the preseason with a 45-yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns. He averaged 27.7 yards per reception during the three-game run.

That production followed a rookie season in which Williams showed similar big-play ability in limited opportunities. The 2025 third-round pick caught 10 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 20.9 yards per reception.

All three of his regular-season touchdown catches went for at least 30 yards, including a 72-yarder from Drake Maye against Tampa Bay.

The Patriots cited Williams’ strong preseason when breaking down their initial 53-man roster, noting that he averaged 4.37 yards per route run and had emerged as a legitimate vertical threat.

That development also gave New England more flexibility with Boutte. The Patriots traded him to the Houston Texans on Aug. 25 in a deal that brought back a safety and a 2028 seventh-round pick.

Williams didn’t need to become a high-volume receiver to adjust the equation. However, his speed gives the offense a trait that differs from the bigger-bodied Brown and Doubs, while Douglas can work from the slot and Hollins provides size, blocking ability and special teams value.

Patriots’ WR Shakeup Gives Drake Maye More Options

The room Williams described as “nasty” looks dramatically different at the top.

New England acquired Brown from Philadelphia in June after signing Doubs in free agency earlier in the offseason. Brown arrives as a three-time Pro Bowler and three-time second-team All-Pro who has topped 1,000 receiving yards in six of his first seven seasons. He finished 2025 with 78 catches for 1,003 yards and seven touchdowns.

Doubs gives Maye another proven option after setting a career high with 724 receiving yards on 55 catches for the Green Bay Packers last season. He also scored six touchdowns.

Those additions should allow New England to be more selective with Williams rather than forcing him into a role that does not match his strengths. His ability to threaten defenses vertically can create space for the rest of the offense, and the preseason showed the Patriots have a player capable of punishing coverage when he gets those opportunities.

The bigger question now is how the targets are distributed once the regular season begins. Brown and Doubs are positioned to lead the group, as Douglas, Hollins, Williams and Chism each bring a distinct element.

In the end, Williams’ “nasty” admission may sound like preseason confidence, but the Patriots have spent the last several months crafting a receiver group with enough talent to back it up.