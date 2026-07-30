New England Patriots’ 2025 Third-Round Pick Projected to Miss 53-Man Roster

The New England Patriots invested a third-round pick in Kyle Williams a little more than a year ago.

His place on the roster may already be less secure than his draft status suggests.

The Athletic’s Chad Graff left Williams off his latest 53-man roster projection on July 30, projecting New England to keep six receivers: A.J. Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism.

Graff acknowledged that actually cutting Williams before his second NFL season would be “shocking”.

His projection still illustrates how quickly the Patriots’ receiver competition has adjusted.

Williams has spent much of training camp working with the second-team offense without producing enough big plays to force his way up the depth chart.

But strangely, that comes after head coach Mike Vrabel named him among the Patriots’ offseason award winners alongside Will Campbell, Jared Wilson and Elijah Ponder.

Vrabel said the group had made strides from Year 1 to Year 2 and helped the organization “establish something in the offseason.”

Once camp started, anyhow, Williams’ opportunities became harder to find.

Williams in the Midst of Patriots Receiver Battle

Williams entered the NFL as the No. 69 overall pick in the 2025 draft and flashed the vertical ability that made him an intriguing prospect at Washington State.

He finished his rookie regular season with 10 catches for 209 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 20.9 yards per reception.

His biggest play came on a 72-yard touchdown from Drake Maye against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Patriots have since adding performers around him.

New England traded for Brown and signed Doubs during the offseason, giving Maye a boost of two high-caliber players at the top of the depth chart. Hollins remains a trusted veteran, while Douglas offers a different skill set from the slot.

Chism has also complicated Williams’ path.

The former undrafted receiver caught three passes for 75 yards and a touchdown during the 2025 regular season and has received work with higher groups during camp.

Williams acknowledged his limited opportunities this week but said he was focused on what he could control as he attempts to work his way into a crowded rotation.

Graff suggested the return game could become particularly important for Williams. Winning the kick-returner job would give the Patriots another reason to keep him active on game days even if offensive snaps remain limited.

Boutte Rising to the Occasion With Stellar Camp

While Williams waits for his breakthrough, Boutte has strengthened his own standing seemingly every time the Patriots take the field.

The fourth-year receiver has consistently delivered one of the offense’s biggest plays during the opening stages of camp, including a deep touchdown over All-Pro safety Kevin Byard.

His performance follows a 2025 regular season in which he caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns before adding 168 receiving yards during New England’s postseason run.

Boutte’s name surfaced in trade speculation earlier in the offseason after New England added Brown and Doubs, but Vrabel praised the receiver’s response.

“He is a pro,” Vrabel said on July 27, adding that Boutte had done a good job ignoring the outside noise surrounding his future.

The early results have backed that up.

Alas, there is still plenty of training camp left, and Williams’ draft investment makes an outright release difficult to envision.

Preseason games could offer him the opportunities he has lacked during early practices.

Right now, New England’s receiver competition has produced an unexpected development, and only the way in which the scenario actually unfolds will finalize the truth.