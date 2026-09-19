Patriots HC Makes ‘Big’ Mack Hollins Forecast Amid A.J. Brown Injury

The New England Patriots turned down trade interest in Mack Hollins before the season.

And with A.J. Brown currently sidelined, Mike Vrabel knows that the barefooted, ex-Buffalo Bill could spell the difference between winning and losing.

Vrabel strongly endorsed Hollins during his Sept. 18 press conference when asked about the receiver’s connection with Drake Maye and why the quarterback looked his way in several critical moments during New England’s season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The former Super Bowl-winning linebacker stressed the importance of a quarterback and receiver being able to think alike, pointing to Hollins’ work ethic and his impact last season.

“I would imagine that he’d be a big part of our success going forward,” Vrabel said.

The comments are a welcome sign since Brown landed on injured reserve Sept. 12 following his ankle injury in Week 1, leaving Maye without the biggest offseason addition to New England’s passing game.

Hollins Becoming Trusted Target for Maye

Hollins’ Week 1 production was modest on paper with four receptions for 51 yards. However, those catches were actually vital to keeping New England in the game.

The Patriots’ film review of the Seattle loss highlighted two fourth-quarter receptions that came with the offense under pressure. Hollins gained 19 yards on a deep dig on second-and-21, then moved the chains with an 11-yard catch on fourth-and-9.

Those are the particular situations that help explain Vrabel’s confidence in the connection.

Hollins developed that trust during New England’s run to Super Bowl LX last season. He caught 46 passes for 550 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season before an injury sent him to injured reserve.

He returned for the AFC Championship Game and led the Patriots with 51 receiving yards in the victory over Denver. Hollins followed that with four catches for a team-high 78 yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl loss to Seattle.

His value doesn’t just show up with the catches he snags, as Hollins has earned recognition for his blocking and special-teams work. Additionally, Maye has increasingly shown a willingness to find him when the offense needs a play.

Vrabel also noted Friday that Hollins jumps into scout-team work for additional repetitions. A 10-year veteran only does that when he’s team-first, dependable guy — certainly something that New England adores.

Brown Injury Intensifies Need for Patriots’ Hollins

The Patriots had an opportunity to move Hollins before the season.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer previously reported that another NFL team expressed interest in Hollins before New England eventually dealt another receiver to Houston. The Patriots didn’t want to trade Hollins, a decision that has taken on added significance with Brown unavailable.

New England’s other options have something to prove. Romeo Doubs went without a catch on three targets in his Patriots debut against Seattle, while younger receivers are positioned to absorb additional work.

Hollins offers something different: an established history with Maye.

The next opportunity comes against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 20. Pittsburgh has already ruled out cornerback Joey Porter Jr., removing one prominent defender from the matchup.

New England needs more consistency after scoring 10 points in Week 1, while Maye is trying to rebound from three fourth-quarter interceptions.

All things considered, Hollins won’t have to replace Brown by himself. Vrabel’s latest comments, though, make it clear the Patriots expect the veteran to bear a receiving burden with their star receiver away.