New England Patriots Named Trade Fit for $100 Million Star, Former Top-5 Pick

The New England Patriots could have two very different ways to make a splash on defense if their pass rush needs reinforcement this season.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox listed the Patriots as a potential suitor for both Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby and New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux on his Sept. 9 NFL trade block big board.

Crosby checked in at No. 5 on the list, while Thibodeaux occupied the top spot.

The difference is the projected cost. Knox estimated Crosby would require 2027 and 2028 first-round picks. Thibodeaux, though, carried a projected price of a conditional 2027 third-rounder.

That leaves New England with two names worth monitoring at a position that has already taken an early hit.

Harold Landry III opened the season on the reserve/PUP list, forcing him to miss at least the first four games. The Patriots currently have Dre’Mont Jones, Elijah Ponder, rookie Gabe Jacas and Quintayvious Hutchins on the active roster at edge.

Crosby Would Be Patriots’ Blockbuster Swing

Crosby would represent the expensive, win-now route.

Bleacher Report named the Patriots and Dallas Cowboys as possible suitors for the 29-year-old, writing that Las Vegas could listen if another contender comes calling. Knox projected a two-first-round-pick return, pointing to the kind of premium required to pry a franchise-caliber pass rusher away from the Raiders.

There’s recent precedent for Crosby getting that far down the trade road.

The Raiders announced in March that the Baltimore Ravens backed out of an agreed trade for Crosby. NFL Network reported the decision was connected to a medical issue after Crosby battled a knee injury that ended his 2025 season on injured reserve. He returned to training camp this summer and said he felt “incredible” after stepping back onto the practice field.

The contract is hefty, too. Crosby signed a three-year, $106.5 million extension in March 2025 that included $91.5 million guaranteed, NFL.com reported.

The football match is easy to understand.

NFL.com identified a “sack specialist” as New England’s biggest roster hole in March and specifically suggested a Crosby trade as one possible solution. A pairing of Crosby with Jones, Christian Barmore and Milton Williams would give Mike Vrabel an evident disruptor for a defense with championship expectations.

The bigger question would be how aggressively New England wants to spend future draft capital after already reshaping the roster around Drake Maye.

Thibodeaux Offers Cheaper Patriots Alternative

Thibodeaux would come with a dramatically different acquisition cost.

Bleacher Report projected a conditional third-round pick for the former No. 5 overall selection and named the Patriots and San Francisco 49ers as potential suitors. The 25-year-old recorded 11.5 sacks in 2023 but has totaled eight sacks over the past two seasons, including 2.5 in 10 games last year.

His place with the Giants has also become crowded.

New York already has Brian Burns and Abdul Carter on the edge, and Thibodeaux is playing on a $14.751 million fifth-year option in 2026. NFL Network reported in April that teams had spoken with the Giants about Thibodeaux, although New York had become less likely to deal him following other roster moves.

Trade discussions have existed before.

Bleacher Report cited The Athletic in reporting that the Giants and New Orleans Saints discussed a Thibodeaux deal during draft weekend, although New York’s asking price of a second-round pick was too steep for New Orleans.

As for the Patriots, that makes Thibodeaux the more attainable name if they decide their current group needs help once the season develops.

With Landry sidelined to begin the year, both names give New England something to keep filed away as the Nov. 10 deadline approaches.