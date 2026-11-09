Patriots Reveal A.J. Brown Plan Ahead of Germany Trip

The New England Patriots could have star wide receiver A.J. Brown back with the team in Germany this week, though his status remains uncertain.

Brown missed Sunday’s 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers because of a knee injury. It marked his sixth absence through nine games this season.

The Patriots will battle the Detroit Lions in Munich on November 15, and head coach Mike Vrabel provided an update Monday on whether Brown will make the trip.

While Vrabel has yet to make a final decision, the team’s current plan is for the receiver to travel overseas.

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 22: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on October 22, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Vrabel said Monday that no decision has been made about Brown traveling to Germany.

However, the coach indicated that the plan would be for the 29-year-old to accompany his teammates.

That offers some hope for Brown’s availability, though traveling with the team would not guarantee he plays against Detroit.

The three-time Pro Bowler has struggled to stay healthy during his first season in New England.

Brown suffered a high ankle sprain in the Patriots’ season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on September 9. He subsequently landed on injured reserve and missed four games.

He returned against the New York Jets on October 18 and played the following week against the Chicago Bears.

But a knee setback forced him to miss New England’s November 1 win over the Miami Dolphins. He remained sidelined against Green Bay.

The Patriots listed Brown with ankle and knee injuries last week. He did not participate in practice before being ruled out.

Vrabel also declined to rule out another injured reserve stint when reporters asked about that possibility on November 4.

Patriots Still Waiting for A.J. Brown’s Return

Getty A.J. Brown on the field vs. the Chicago Bears during Week 8.

Brown’s extended absence has left quarterback Drake Maye without one of his most accomplished targets.

The former Philadelphia Eagles standout has recorded nine catches for 101 yards without a touchdown across three appearances this season.

New England acquired Brown during the offseason, hoping he would give Maye a proven weapon on the outside.

Instead, injuries have kept the receiver from finding much rhythm with his new quarterback.

Maye threw for 299 yards and three touchdowns against Green Bay, but he also tossed three first-half interceptions.

Veteran Mack Hollins returned from his own injury absence and caught a touchdown pass in the defeat.

Getting Brown healthy would give the Patriots another option as they look to recover from their fourth loss.

New England enters its matchup against Detroit with a 5-4 record. The team then has a bye in Week 11, offering additional recovery time before its next game.

As of now, Brown’s potential trip to Germany is the latest development in a season interrupted by injuries. His practice participation this week should provide the final call on his chances to play.