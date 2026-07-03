Patriots RB Worth $10 Million Despite Current Deal

TreVeyon Henderson is not getting paid like one of the New England Patriots’ most important offensive pieces yet.

With his production from last year, Henderson has the potential to ink an $8-$10 million deal.

He finished with 180 carries for 911 yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 2025, good for 5.1 yards per carry. He also ranked seventh in yards per attempt among qualified running backs, giving the Patriots the kind of explosive rushing element that can change how defenses play Drake Maye and the rest of New England’s offense.

But Henderson is entering 2026 on the second year of his rookie contract, which gives New England one of the most useful roster-building advantages in football: a productive young running back at a controlled price.

Spotrac lists Henderson’s contract at four years, $11.14 million, fully guaranteed, with a $4.74 million signing bonus and a $2.79 million average annual value. In 2026, he is scheduled to earn a $1.35 million base salary while carrying a $2.53 million cap hit.

That is not lead-back money, and it’s really not even high-end committee money.

Henderson, though, already played above his cheap-rookie pay grade.

What Another Big Season Could Mean for Henderson

The Patriots do not have to rush into a new deal with Henderson.

NFL rookie-contract rules say a drafted rookie’s contract cannot be renegotiated or altered until after the final regular-season game of his third contract year. For Henderson, that means his real extension window would not open until after the 2027 season.

Still, the next two seasons will set the price.

If Henderson follows his rookie year with a solid 2026 — something like 900 to 1,100 rushing yards, 25 to 40 catches, 1,150 to 1,350 yards from scrimmage and eight to 11 total touchdowns — he would look like a long-term committee lead with legitimate receiving value. That profile likely puts him in the $8 million to $10 million per year range, closer to the Rhamondre Stevenson and Chuba Hubbard tier.

If he makes a bigger leap — 1,100 to 1,300 rushing yards, 40-plus catches, 1,400-plus yards from scrimmage and 12 to 15 touchdowns — the conversation changes. At that point, Henderson would would be tracking toward the upper-middle of a running back market that has rebounded.

Spotrac’s 2026 running back contract rankings list Saquon Barkley at $20.6 million per year, Christian McCaffrey at $19 million, De’Von Achane at $16 million, Derrick Henry at $15 million, Kenneth Walker III at $14.35 million, Breece Hall at $14.29 million and Jonathan Taylor at $14 million. Stevenson ranks at $9 million per year.

Henderson probably would need elite production and durability to reach the top of that list. But if he stacks two strong seasons and proves he can handle passing-down work, a deal in the $12 million to $15 million range becomes realistic.

Henderson vs. Rhamondre Stevenson Is the Real Patriots Question

Which running back would the Patriots keep if forced to decide due to salary cap issues?

Stevenson is not going away quietly. He signed a four-year, $36 million extension with $17.12 million guaranteed, and Spotrac lists him with a $7.42 million cap hit in 2026. The Patriots also reported the deal at the time as a four-year extension worth $36 million, with $17 million guaranteed and an $8 million signing bonus.

For 2026, the answer is easy: Both should stay.

Henderson is too cheap, too explosive and too young to move. Stevenson is still valuable as a physical runner, pass protector and veteran stabilizer. Together, they give the Patriots a backfield that can handle different game scripts without asking either player to carry the entire offense.

The harder question comes later.

If Henderson becomes the clear No. 1 back, Stevenson’s contract becomes tougher to justify. New England could eventually decide that Henderson’s speed, receiving upside and age make him the better long-term investment.

But if Henderson remains more of a big-play complement than a full-workload back, the need for Stevenson is obvious.