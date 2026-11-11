Patriots Open Door for Former Bills Veteran’s Return

The New England Patriots are getting a blocker back on the practice field as they ready for their journey to Germany.

Mike Vrabel said Wednesday that fullback Reggie Gilliam would receive a designation to return from injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

“FB Reggie Gilliam (knee) is being designated to return from IR, coach Mike Vrabel says,” Reiss wrote. “That is the team’s 5th of 8 allotted designations.”

The move opens Gilliam’s 21-day practice window. New England must still activate him before he can play, so Wednesday’s news doesn’t define his status against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

It does give the Patriots a opportunity to restore a piece of the offense they signed to a three-year, $10.8 million contract in March.

Reggie Gilliam Gives Josh McDaniels a Familiar Type of Blocker

Gilliam’s value comes largely from the work he does before a runner reaches the line of scrimmage.

The 29-year-old spent six seasons with the Buffalo Bills before joining New England. Buffalo finished among the NFL’s top 10 rushing offenses in five of those seasons, including a league-leading finish in 2025, per his Patriots biography.

Josh McDaniels has long used fullbacks to help shape his offense. Gilliam gave him an experienced lead blocker who could move across formations and contribute on special teams.

In a March film review for Patriots.com, Evan Lazar noted that Buffalo averaged 4.9 yards per rush from two-back formations with Gilliam on the field in 2025. New England averaged 3.1 yards per carry from its own two-back packages that season.

Those numbers help explain the signing. The Patriots wanted more from those formations, both on the ground and through play-action.

He recorded a career-high 13 special teams tackles in his final Buffalo season, giving New England another use for him beyond the backfield.

Gilliam has had limited time to provide it. Pats Pulpit reported that he logged 58 offensive snaps and 39 special teams snaps before his absence.

Patriots Have Three IR Return Designations Remaining

New England placed Gilliam on injured reserve Oct. 10, the same day it placed receiver Mack Hollins on the list.

Gilliam now joins A.J. Brown, Marcus Bryant, Hollins and Greg Van Roten among the players designated to return this season, per that report.

That leaves three of the team’s eight allotted designations. Receiver Romeo Doubs and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker remain among the injured players who could return, as Patriots.com previously reported.

The Patriots have an opening on the active roster following Monday’s release of tight end Tanner Arkin.

Gilliam’s practice window gives the staff time to judge his readiness before deciding whether to fill it with the veteran fullback.