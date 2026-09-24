Patriots’ OC Gives 2 Drake Maye Targets Glowing Reviews Ahead of Jaguars Game

The New England Patriots need their remaining receivers to conjure up the best version of themselves as A.J. Brown recovers from a high ankle sprain.

Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels sounds encouraged by the two veterans leading that effort.

McDaniels stated glowing words about Romeo Doubs and Mack Hollins on Sept. 24, four days after both receivers helped the Patriots earn their first win of the season.

“I thought Rome really stepped up and made some positive things happen the other day,” McDaniels said, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels. “Any time a player changes venues, there’s going to be a period of acclimation. … I love his attitude. I love this player. I think he has a really bright future.”

McDaniels praised Hollins’ effect on the entire roster.

“One of the most unselfish players I’ve ever coached, and a team-first guy,” McDaniels said, per the Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed. “You can tell that when anybody else has success, there’s nobody in the stadium more happy for that person than Mack.”

The comments recognize two receivers who have certain strengths to hand Drake Maye while Brown is on injured reserve. Doubs can open the field with chunk gains. Hollins provides important catches at vital moments and dependable work away from the ball.

Doubs Answers Rough Patriots Debut

Doubs’ response against the Pittsburgh Steelers gave McDaniels reason to gush.

The 26-year-old finished with three receptions for a team-high 96 yards in New England’s 20-3 victory. His afternoon included catches of 63 and 29 yards. One happened on a designed rollout and the other after he adjusted during Maye’s scramble.

It represented a 360 turnaround from the season opener, when Doubs went without a catch on three targets and had a fourth-quarter drop. He owned the mistake afterward and came through when his occasions showed up in Week 2.

The Patriots’ official review called the performance “a step in the right direction”. Doubs played 35 offensive snaps, two fewer than Hollins, as New England settled on those two and DeMario Douglas as its primary receiver trio.

Doubs’ big-play ability is a needed sight for an offense that has scored two offensive touchdowns through two games. New England produced four completions of at least 20 yards against Pittsburgh after failing to generate one in its opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The next trial comes against the Jacksonville Jaguars, whose defense has used zone coverage on more than 76% of its coverage snaps. The Patriots believe moving Maye outside the pocket can create answers against that approach, via the team’s Week 3 game plan.

Hollins Is Maye’s Trusted Option

Hollins’ production has been quieter, although his importance became clear as soon as Brown went down.

He moved into Brown’s role during the second half of the opener and converted a fourth-and-9 with an 11-yard catch. New England’s analysis of the injury identified Hollins as a leading replacement and noted his established chemistry with Maye.

Hollins then led the wide receivers with 37 snaps against Pittsburgh. His value also comes through blocking, personnel flexibility and knowledge of McDaniels’ system, traits that help keep the offense functional while its most accomplished receiver is unavailable.

Brown must miss at least four games after New England placed him on injured reserve. His absence leaves a fairly large void for a passing attack trying to work through an stony start.

Doubs and Hollins can’t reproduce every element Brown provides, but McDaniels’ reviews reflect his confidence in the current plan.

One has started to restore the downfield element.

The other extends Maye a confident presence as the Patriots try to build momentum on the road.