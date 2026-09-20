Patriots’ $68 Million WR Gets ‘Most to Prove’ Judgment Before Steelers Game

The New England Patriots need Romeo Doubs to wipe out his first impression in a hurry.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named Doubs the Patriots player with the “most to prove” entering Week 2. The take followed a scoreless debut in which the receiver failed to secure any of his three targets during a 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Thing around Doubs have changed as well, boosting the urgency to perform.

A.J. Brown sustained a high-ankle sprain in the opener and went on injured reserve, removing the offense’s top target for at least four games. A free-agent addition signed to a four-year, $68 million contract now has a shot — and considerable responsibility — against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“The Patriots desperately need Doubs to prove that he’s more reliable than he showed in Week 1,” Knox wrote.

Doubs Put Under Microscope After Empty Debut

Doubs’ final line only tells part of the story.

One target went his way on a Drake Maye interception, while a fourth-quarter drop preceded another turnover on the next play. New England had been leading 10-0 at halftime before its offense unraveled and Seattle scored 13 unanswered points.

Maye completed 11 of 15 passes for 79 yards and a touchdown before Brown’s injury. Afterward, he went 12 of 18 for 99 yards and threw three fourth-quarter interceptions.

Doubs had a chance to steady the offense early in the fourth quarter. Maye rolled right on second-and-14 and found him open beyond the first-down marker, but Doubs looked upfield before controlling the ball. Maye was intercepted on the following snap, setting up the Seahawks’ go-ahead field goal.

Head coach Mike Vrabel did not turn one error into a referendum on the receiver.

“Everybody drops a pass. Everybody misses a tackle,” Vrabel said. “Figure out a way to make a play to help us win, and he did a lot of great things during camp, just like everybody did.”

Doubs wasn’t going to revisit the opener when he met with reporters Thursday.

“What happened in the past must stay in the past,” Doubs said.

Patriots Need More From Doubs Without Brown

New England’s addition of Doubs was based on the belief he would handle a lot alongside Brown.

He produced career highs of 724 receiving yards and six touchdowns for the Green Bay Packers in 2025 before joining the Patriots on a deal worth up to $80 million.

He also performed in the playoffs for Green Bay. Doubs amassed 371 yards and two touchdowns across four postseason games, giving the Patriots reason to trust him in prominent moments.

With Brown absent, Doubs sits at the front of a receiving group that includes Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels has stressed that replacing Brown will require an all-hands approach, although the size of Doubs’ contract and his experience separate him from the committee.

The matchup offers an opening for Doubs. Steelers starting cornerback Joey Porter Jr. has been ruled out because of conditioning and a back issue, via the Patriots’ final injury report. Pittsburgh will also bring a pass rush capable of shortening Maye’s clock and forcing New England to rely on receivers who can win quickly.

A single quiet afternoon won’t put Doubs in the doghouse, but it did accelerate the timetable for him to justify the Patriots’ faith.