New England Patriots’ $68 Million Receiver Has Silent Start to Training Camp

The New England Patriots made Romeo Doubs one of their largest offseason investments, handing him a four-year, $68 million contract before later adding A.J. Brown.

Four practices into training camp, though, Doubs has yet to produce the type of moments that have followed some of New England’s other receivers.

Patriots beat reporter Taylor Kyles summed up Tuesday’s session with an observation on X: “Another quiet day for Romeo Doubs.”

The action reflected it.

Pats Pulpit reported Tuesday that Doubs received just one target from Drake Maye, a late throw into the flat.

The same practice featured Kayshon Boutte getting behind the defense for a 40-plus-yard touchdown from Maye.

There is plenty of camp left for to change.

But Doubs’ muted start is worth watching after New England committed significant money to making him a major part of Maye’s supporting cast.

Doubs Still Building Timing With Maye

Doubs’ place in the offense has remained secure through the opening practices.

Pats Pulpit noted after Tuesday’s practice that Doubs continues to work as part of the top receiver trio alongside Brown and DeMario Douglas.

Monday’s walkthrough also had Doubs consistently working in Maye’s group with Brown, Douglas, Boutte and Mack Hollins.

The production during competitive periods has been less noticeable.

On Sunday, Patriots.com noted that Carlton Davis broke up a crossing-route throw intended for Doubs.

Two days later, Doubs saw only the late target in the flat while Maye pushed the ball downfield elsewhere.

That follows a spring in which Doubs was still settling into Josh McDaniels’ offense.

Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal listed Doubs among his three players “down” after offseason practices.

Bedard wrote that Doubs improved throughout the spring but had not “set the world on fire,” adding that his transition from a different scheme and developing chemistry with Maye were understandable factors.

There were encouraging moments.

Bedard later noted that Doubs closed minicamp with a strong high-point catch from Maye in the back left corner of the end zone.

The Patriots have reason to give that process time.

Spotrac lists Doubs’ contract at four years and $68 million, with $39 million guaranteed. And his early usage makes the next stage of camp more interesting.

Boutte Makes the Contrast Hard to Miss

Boutte has created the opposite impression.

Pats Pulpit called him the Patriots’ best offensive player through the first week of camp after Tuesday’s long touchdown.

He caught his only other Maye target that day and added two receptions from Tommy DeVito.

That performance followed another big play in the opening practice, when Boutte connected with Maye for roughly 40 yards.

Even though Boutte dominates, New England entered camp with Doubs positioned prominently in the receiver hierarchy.

He arrived after producing career highs of 724 receiving yards and 13.2 yards per catch for Green Bay in 2025, while also scoring six touchdowns.

The Patriots then acquired Brown to handle the featured role, leaving Doubs as an expensive complementary piece in a suddenly crowded group.

Nonetheless, if anything has surfaced over the past few days, it’s camp being an early reminder that targets will have to be earned.

Boutte is making himself difficult to ignore. Brown is still developing his own timing with Maye, but he was targeted repeatedly Tuesday.

Doubs has time to find his place before the regular season.

Full pads and preseason games will provide a better measure than four July practices.

For now, just getting targets is a start.