This move would seem as though it marks the end of Brown’s tenure with the Eagles. We could see Brown traded by Monday at 4:00 PM, marking a new chapter in his NFL career. Although nothing is finalized in terms of the deal just yet, deactivating his social media is a potential sign that things may be happening.
In the meantime, he is establishing a clean slate, quite literally.
Patriots Target Had Strong Run With Eagles
Danny Jaillet Danny Jaillet is a sportswriter with more than 15 years experience in the industry. He has been featured on Fox Sports, USA Today, and Yahoo Sports among others. He graduated from Worcester State University with a B.A. in communications and a minor in writing. More about Danny Jaillet
New England Patriots trade target and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A. J. Brown deactivated his X account on Sunday afternoon. NESN.com’s Evan Cormier reported this.This move would seem as though it marks the end of Brown’s tenure with the Eagles. We could see Brown traded by Monday at 4:00 PM, marking a new chapter in […]
Patriots Rumor Mill Erupts After A.J. Brown’s Social Media Move