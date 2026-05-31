Patriots Rumor Mill Erupts After A.J. Brown’s Social Media Move

New England Patriots trade target and Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A. J. Brown deactivated his X account on Sunday afternoon. NESN.com’s Evan Cormier reported this.

This move would seem as though it marks the end of Brown’s tenure with the Eagles. We could see Brown traded by Monday at 4:00 PM, marking a new chapter in his NFL career. Although nothing is finalized in terms of the deal just yet, deactivating his social media is a potential sign that things may be happening.

In the meantime, he is establishing a clean slate, quite literally.

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