Patriots Ink No. 3 Overall Draft Pick Drake Maye to Rookie Contract: Report

The New England Patriots have reached an agreement with quarterback Drake Maye, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Media. The Patriots have signed five picks from the 2024 NFL draft. Drake May has been present at the Patriots rookie minicamp and OTA workouts.

The #Patriots have agreed to terms with QB Drake Maye on his rookie deal, source says. The No. 3 overall pick is under contract. pic.twitter.com/PloNSBoVUQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 28, 2024

According to PatsCap’s Miguel Benzan, Maye’s rookie deal is a four-year contract worth $36.641 million, including a prorated signing bonus of $23.468 million. The contract starts with a base salary of $795,000 and a cap number of $6.662 million. As a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye also has a fifth-year option available, providing the Patriots with an extended window to evaluate the promising North Carolina product.

Updated Drake Maye salary cap numbers. Tipping my hat to @corryjoel for the information. pic.twitter.com/PufxJQ6qjl — Patscap (@patscap) April 26, 2024

Drafted third overall, the Patriots have high hopes that Drake Maye will become the franchise’s new face as he eventually emerges as a franchise quarterback. At 6-foot-4 and 223 pounds, Drake Maye has been described by some draft analysts as an “ideal fit” for coordinator Alex Van Pelt’s offense. Maye has also been compared to 2020 offensive rookie of the year quarterback Justin Herbert.

In 2023, the former Tar Heel completed 63 percent of his passes for 3,608 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions while adding nine rushing touchdowns. Beyond his passing accuracy, Maye is celebrated for his arm strength and ability to create plays with his legs. These attributes have led to his recognition as one of the best field navigators in this year’s Draft class.

Maye Joins Baker and Bell as Signed Offensive Draft Picks

Drake Maye joins offensive weapons Javon Baker and Jaheim Bell as 2024 draft picks who have signed with the hopes of revamping a struggling Patriots offense. Javon Baker was the 110th overall pick out of Central Florida.

Baker, 22, was the 18th receiver selected in the draft and was vocal about his belief that he should have been picked earlier in a video posted on social media. Baker began his college career at Alabama but saw limited action, prompting a transfer to UCF for his final two seasons. At UCF, he made a significant impact, recording 108 receptions for 1,935 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns in 27 games. His performance last year earned him a first-team All-Big 12 selection.

Jaheim Bell, 22, was the final pick for the Patriots, closing out their draft class in the seventh round at No. 231 overall. The 6-foot-2, 241-pound flex tight end transferred from South Carolina to Florida State in 2023. During his single season with the Seminoles, Bell appeared in 13 games, starting nine of them, and recorded 39 receptions for 503 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a fourth rushing touchdown to his collegiate career. His impressive performance earned him second-team All-ACC honors and an invitation to the Senior Bowl.

Maye, Baker, and Bell are joined by new Patriots quarterback Joe Milton, who inked his rookie deal in May. Milton, one of the most impressive arms in football, became part of the Patriots’ plans as a sixth-round selection at No. 193 overall. The 6-foot-5, 246-pound quarterback began his college career at Michigan before transferring to Tennessee.

Joe Milton has the strongest arm any of us have seen 👀 70 air yards is insane‼️ pic.twitter.com/qZcJBuYg3u — Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) May 26, 2024

Throughout 43 appearances and 21 starts, Milton completed 400 of 650 passes for 5,353 yards, 37 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also contributed 12 rushing touchdowns. His standout performances earned him an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl and the title of Orange Bowl MVP.

When Will Drake Maye Become QB1 in New England?

With all the excitement in New England following a few dismal years of losing football, many Patriot fans are eager to see Drake Maye take the helm and become the franchise quarterback as soon as possible. But Patriots vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf is reminding fans that there is no rush regarding Drake Maye’s development.

Eliot Wolf addressed this topic during an appearance on the Up and Adams Show with Kaye Adams, reiterating that Jacoby Brissett is the team’s starting quarterback heading into the season. This statement underscores the team’s intention to bring Maye along deliberately, allowing him time to develop behind the veteran Brissett.

Who makes the decision on when rookie QB Drake Maye starts? @Patriots VP of player personnel Eliot Wolf talked me through the process. pic.twitter.com/8Mzpp7lh1g — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) May 28, 2024

“Drake Maye, let’s be honest, we’ve had him for three weeks now, and there is a long way to go for all of our rookies and all of our players as we adapt to this new scheme that [offensive coordinator] Alex Van Pelt is implementing offensively. We’ll have those conversations as they arise,” said Wolf. “I’m sure it will be a collaborative approach as it has been so far with, really, all the big decisions we’ve made. All four of the quarterbacks on the roster are working hard and ready to go,” added Wolf.