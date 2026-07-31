New England Patriots’ Former 4-Time Pro Bowler Ranked No. 2 Free Agent

The New England Patriots moved on from their leading receiver earlier this offseason, but the rest of the NFL has yet to find a home for him.

Former Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is No. 2 on ESPN’s updated ranking of the best remaining NFL free agents as training camps get underway around the league.

Only veteran offensive tackle Taylor Decker ranks ahead of him.

Diggs’ lone season in New England offered plenty of evidence that he can still help an offense.

He led the Patriots with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns in 2025, completing a successful return from the torn ACL that ended his final season in Houston.

ESPN’s evaluation pointed to some diminished play speed while still describing Diggs as a savvy route runner who can line up inside or outside and work through traffic over the middle.

The ranking puts New England’s offseason decision back in focus.

The Patriots released their leading receiver in March, then altered the top of the position around A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs for quarterback Drake Maye.

Diggs’ Ranking Puts Patriots’ Release Back in Focus

New England’s decision came at a significant point in Diggs’ contract.

ESPN reported in March that his salary-cap charge was scheduled to rise from $10.5 million in 2025 to $26.5 million in 2026. Another $6 million would have become guaranteed had he remained on the roster.

Diggs also turns 33 in November.

That made the release a financial decision even after a productive regular season.

Diggs’ impact also cooled during New England’s playoff run, when he totaled 14 catches for 110 yards and one touchdown over four games.

The Patriots ultimately chose to redirect their resources at receiver instead of carrying the larger charge into 2026.

Additionally, Diggs’ offseason also included a legal case stemming from an alleged December dispute with his former personal chef.

He was found not guilty of felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault and battery charges on May 5, and the NFL later concluded there was insufficient evidence of a personal conduct policy violation and declined to discipline him.

Diggs remaining this high on ESPN’s free-agent board shows why the decision was interesting.

Despite controversy, he has already proven he can return from a major knee injury and handle a substantial workload. ESPN still views his route-running, alignment versatility and toughness as useful traits for an offense looking for an experienced target.

The split can make sense for both sides.

New England wanted to reset the position, while Diggs still has enough production and experience to command attention elsewhere.

Patriots Have Already Built a New Receiver Hierarchy

The Patriots moved quickly after releasing Diggs.

They signed Doubs in free agency one day after officially releasing Diggs, then made a much bigger move in June by acquiring Brown from Philadelphia for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

Brown gives Maye a No. 1 option after producing 1,003 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Doubs caught 55 passes for 724 yards and six touchdowns with Green Bay in 2025, giving New England another proven target as it builds around its young quarterback.

New England has already committed money and premium draft capital to a different version of its receiver room.

Diggs, meanwhile, appears to have a market.

NBC Sports reported in July that ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said at least five teams had checked in on the veteran. Diggs has also publicly argued that he remains capable of being an elite No. 2 receiver.

His spot near the top of ESPN’s remaining free-agent rankings gives that argument some backing.

The Patriots made their choice months ago.

But Diggs’ continued standing on the market suggests another team could still get plenty from the player they left behind.