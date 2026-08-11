Patriots’ Stephon Gilmore Deal Led to $20 Million Super Bowl Twist

One of the more fascinating what-ifs from the New England Patriots dynasty surfaced nearly a decade after the decision was made.

Former Pro Bowl wide receiver Alshon Jeffery revealed Tuesday that the Patriots were prepared to offer him a one-year deal worth nearly $20 million during 2017 free agency.

According to Jeffery, that changed after New England signed Stephon Gilmore. Jeffery ultimately landed with the Philadelphia Eagles and, less than a year later, helped beat New England in Super Bowl LII.

He was interested in New England, had already seen the organization operate up close and said he was prepared to accept the initial offer.

Jeffery Says Patriots Offer Dropped After Gilmore Signing

Speaking with podcast host Julian Edelman on “Games with Names”, Jeffery recalled receiving a call from his agent during 2017 free agency.

“The Patriots want to sign you, they want to offer you … almost up to $20 million for one year,” Jeffery said.

Jeffery said he was ready to move forward.

Then the Patriots signed Gilmore, one of the premier cornerbacks available that offseason, and New England came back with a substantially smaller proposal.

Jeffery decided the revised figure was too low and moved on.

The sequence came during an aggressive opening to New England’s offseason.

NFL.com reported that Gilmore signed with the Patriots on a deal worth more than $14 million annually. Jeffery instead agreed to a one-year, $14 million contract with Philadelphia.

New England had already made an impression on Jeffery.

The Chicago Bears held joint practices with the Patriots in Foxborough in August 2016, giving the receiver a firsthand look at Bill Belichick’s operation.

Jeffery told Edelman the experience convinced him the celebrated “Patriot Way” was legitimate and left him interested in joining the franchise once his time in Chicago ended.

Super Bowl LII Gave Patriots’ Missed Signing a Costly Ending

The story took another turn 11 months later.

Jeffery became an important piece of Philadelphia’s championship team and delivered against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

He caught three passes for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles’ 41-33 victory. His 34-yard first-quarter score helped Philadelphia establish early momentum in a game that developed into a shootout.

Jeffery said he later encountered Patriots owner Robert Kraft at a party in Philadelphia.

According to Jeffery’s recollection, Kraft told him he had urged Belichick to sign the receiver before the deal fell apart.

There’s another side to New England’s decision.

Gilmore developed into one of the NFL’s top defensive backs, helped the Patriots win Super Bowl LIII the following season and earned the 2019 AP Defensive Player of the Year award.

The five-year, $65 million signing ultimately delivered great value for New England.

But Jeffery’s account is fascinating.

For a franchise with no shortage of sliding-door moments, this one ended with Jeffery on the opposite sideline holding the Lombardi Trophy.