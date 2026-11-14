Patriots Make Eye-Catching TreVeyon Henderson Decision Before Lions Game

The New England Patriots have made a significant roster decision involving running back TreVeyon Henderson.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, New England placed Henderson on injured reserve Saturday, Nov. 14.

The move comes after the 24-year-old revealed he had been hospitalized with unexplained neurological symptoms. Henderson has not played since the Patriots’ Oct. 22 loss to the Chicago Bears.

The injured reserve designation means Henderson must miss at least four games before he can return.

New England had ruled him out for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany. The most recent decision prolongs his absence well beyond the team’s Week 11 bye.

Patriots’ TreVeyon Henderson Revealed Details of Medical Emergency

Henderson first addressed his condition in a statement released Nov. 6.

He explained that an unexpected medical emergency had required several days of hospitalization and extensive testing.

Doctors hadn’t determined the cause of his symptoms, although Henderson said his test results were reassuring.

The former Ohio State standout also revealed that the symptoms had affected his strength, coordination and other physical functions.

“I will continue working closely with specialists and physical therapists to focus on my recovery,” Henderson wrote.

He emphasized that his health and long-term well-being are his highest priorities.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel surfaced another update Friday, Nov. 13, confirming that he remained in regular contact with Henderson.

“I talk to TreVeyon every day,” Vrabel said, per Heavy.

The coach acknowledged that he didn’t know when the running back might return.

Now, the Patriots have taken a step that gives Henderson more time away from football as he continues his recovery.

Patriots Have RB Matters to Decide on After Henderson Move

Henderson being out leaves New England without one of its most explosive offensive weapons.

The 2025 second-round pick recorded 1,132 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns during his rookie season. Through six appearances in 2026, he has rushed for 203 yards and one touchdown.

The Patriots also face doubts surrounding Rhamondre Stevenson, who injured his knee against the Green Bay Packers.

Stevenson practiced on a limited basis Thursday and Friday but remains questionable for Sunday’s game, putting more pressure on Corey Kiner and Lan Larison.

Kiner has rushed for 244 yards and one touchdown on 50 carries this season. He could handle a bigger workload against Detroit if Stevenson can’t play.

New England heads into Sunday’s matchup at 5-4, looking to rebound from its loss to Green Bay.

But Henderson’s absence now stretches past a single game. The Patriots will have to work through the coming weeks without their young running back while he works toward a return to full health.