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TreVeyon Henderson Injury Shouldn’t ‘Be as Severe’ as A.J. Brown’s: Ex-NFL Doctor

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FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 20: Treveyon Henderson #32 of the New England Patriots during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.(Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots received some bad news on TreVeyon Henderson on Tuesday, but a former NFL team doctor sees a potential silver lining in the running back’s high-ankle sprain.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Henderson is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering the injury during New England’s 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11. Henderson won’t require surgery and is considered a quick healer, per Schefter.

Dr. David Chao worked for 17 seasons as the San Diego Chargers’ team physician and now analyzes NFL injuries publicly.

“Not the best news,” Chao wrote on X. “Should not be as severe as #AJBrown high ankle.”

That comparison provides a potentially fantastic benchmark for Henderson, although Chao’s evaluating the injury from afar and isn’t part of the Patriots’ medical staff.

Henderson Injury Compared to A.J. Brown’s

New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 9: A.J. Brown #1 of the New England Patriots warms up prior to the the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on September 9, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

The comparison to A.J. Brown is eye-catching because New England has waited on the star wide receiver to recover from his own high-ankle sprain.

Brown suffered the injury during the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was placed on injured reserve. He has missed four consecutive games but is now eligible to return, and head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday there is a “chance” Brown could return to practice this week.

Assuming Chao’s take of Henderson’s injury being less severe proves accurate, that would hand the Patriots cause for hopefulness amid Schefter’s multiweek timetable.

Henderson doesn’t need surgery, and Schefter noted the Patriots are hoping his reputation as a quick healer allows him to return “sooner rather than later.”

The injury happened when Henderson was tackled by Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn following an 11-yard run in the second quarter. Henderson went to the medical tent and then the locker room before being ruled out.

It’s also the second issue involving Henderson’s right ankle this season. He missed New England’s season opener after hurting the ankle during training camp.

Patriots Have Thin Backfield Without Henderson

Las Vegas Raiders v New England Patriots
GettyFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – OCTOBER 11: Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots hands off to Rhamondre Stevenson #38 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter alas at Gillette Stadium on October 11, 2026 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Edward Monigan IV/Getty Images)

Henderson’s expected absence leaves the Patriots leaning heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner.

Stevenson handled 53 offensive snaps against Las Vegas while playing through a knee issue, rushing for 64 yards and a touchdown while adding 21 receiving yards. Kiner also received an broadened chance following Henderson’s departure, although he lost a fumble.

New England also has Lan Larison on the practice squad, while Myles Montgomery remains on injured reserve, leaving limited depth behind Stevenson if Henderson is unavailable for a solid stretch of time.

Henderson has rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown on 42 carries through four appearances this season after producing 1,241 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns as a rookie.

The Patriots host the New York Jets on Oct. 18 before facing a short turnaround for a Thursday night matchup against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22. Henderson appears unlikely to be part of those plans.

Chao’s verdict, however, afford New England a more favorable comparison to work with in the wake of Tuesday’s diagnosis.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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TreVeyon Henderson Injury Shouldn’t ‘Be as Severe’ as A.J. Brown’s: Ex-NFL Doctor

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