TreVeyon Henderson Injury Shouldn’t ‘Be as Severe’ as A.J. Brown’s: Ex-NFL Doctor

The New England Patriots received some bad news on TreVeyon Henderson on Tuesday, but a former NFL team doctor sees a potential silver lining in the running back’s high-ankle sprain.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Henderson is expected to miss multiple weeks after suffering the injury during New England’s 45-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11. Henderson won’t require surgery and is considered a quick healer, per Schefter.

Dr. David Chao worked for 17 seasons as the San Diego Chargers’ team physician and now analyzes NFL injuries publicly.

“Not the best news,” Chao wrote on X. “Should not be as severe as #AJBrown high ankle.”

Not the best news…Should not be as severe as #AJBrown high ankle https://t.co/yGdeyYZGF6 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 13, 2026

That comparison provides a potentially fantastic benchmark for Henderson, although Chao’s evaluating the injury from afar and isn’t part of the Patriots’ medical staff.

Henderson Injury Compared to A.J. Brown’s

The comparison to A.J. Brown is eye-catching because New England has waited on the star wide receiver to recover from his own high-ankle sprain.

Brown suffered the injury during the Patriots’ Week 1 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and was placed on injured reserve. He has missed four consecutive games but is now eligible to return, and head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday there is a “chance” Brown could return to practice this week.

Assuming Chao’s take of Henderson’s injury being less severe proves accurate, that would hand the Patriots cause for hopefulness amid Schefter’s multiweek timetable.

Henderson doesn’t need surgery, and Schefter noted the Patriots are hoping his reputation as a quick healer allows him to return “sooner rather than later.”

The injury happened when Henderson was tackled by Raiders safety Jeremy Chinn following an 11-yard run in the second quarter. Henderson went to the medical tent and then the locker room before being ruled out.

It’s also the second issue involving Henderson’s right ankle this season. He missed New England’s season opener after hurting the ankle during training camp.

Patriots Have Thin Backfield Without Henderson

Henderson’s expected absence leaves the Patriots leaning heavily on Rhamondre Stevenson and Corey Kiner.

Stevenson handled 53 offensive snaps against Las Vegas while playing through a knee issue, rushing for 64 yards and a touchdown while adding 21 receiving yards. Kiner also received an broadened chance following Henderson’s departure, although he lost a fumble.

New England also has Lan Larison on the practice squad, while Myles Montgomery remains on injured reserve, leaving limited depth behind Stevenson if Henderson is unavailable for a solid stretch of time.

Henderson has rushed for 163 yards and one touchdown on 42 carries through four appearances this season after producing 1,241 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns as a rookie.

The Patriots host the New York Jets on Oct. 18 before facing a short turnaround for a Thursday night matchup against the Chicago Bears on Oct. 22. Henderson appears unlikely to be part of those plans.

Chao’s verdict, however, afford New England a more favorable comparison to work with in the wake of Tuesday’s diagnosis.