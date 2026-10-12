Patriots Open Door to A.J. Brown Practice Return This Week

The New England Patriots may be getting closer to seeing their biggest offseason addition back on the field.

Head coach Mike Vrabel provided a great update on A.J. Brown on Monday, one day after New England rolled past the Las Vegas Raiders without its star wide receiver.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported Monday that Vrabel said “there’s a chance” Brown returns to practice this week.

That would mark a significant step in Brown’s recovery from the high ankle sprain that has kept him sidelined since the season opener.

Brown suffered the injury during New England’s 13-10 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 9. He caught three passes for 26 yards before leaving in the third quarter.

The Patriots placed Brown on injured reserve three days later, guaranteeing he would miss at least four games. The team identified its Week 6 matchup against the New York Jets on Oct. 18 as his earliest possible return.

Practice Return Would Be Next Step for Patriots WR

Vrabel’s latest update continues a steady run of encouraging news surrounding Brown.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported earlier in October that Brown was “pushing hard” to return as soon as he became eligible, as Heavy previously detailed. That came after NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport initially projected approximately a six-week recovery from the high ankle sprain.

Brown was also spotted in the Patriots’ locker room wearing cleats last week and walking without an obvious limp, another sign that his rehab had moved forward.

Getting Brown onto the practice field would still fall short of guaranteeing he plays against the Jets. New England can evaluate how the ankle responds before deciding when to place him back on the active roster.

The moment at which this is happening, however, is notable.

The Patriots have already cleared the four-game minimum that came with Brown’s injured-reserve designation, and Vrabel is now openly acknowledging the possibility that his No. 1 receiver begins practicing.

Patriots’ Offense Just Erupted Without Brown

New England also finds itself in a better position to avoid rushing Brown after what happened Sunday.

The Patriots demolished the Las Vegas Raiders 45-17 despite playing without Brown and Mack Hollins, who is on injured reserve with a calf injury.

Drake Maye completed 26 of 34 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns while adding another score on the ground. New England piled up 536 total yards in arguably its most complete offensive performance of the season.

DeMario Douglas caught two touchdowns, while Williams produced a team-high 91 receiving yards and a score. Efton Chism III added five catches for 57 yards.

Those performances showed New England has answers while Brown continues working back.

Brown entered 2026 with six 1,000-yard seasons in seven years, three Pro Bowl selections and three second-team All-Pro honors. New England traded a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-rounder to acquire him from Philadelphia in June.

The Patriots have survived his absence and climbed to 3-2 with consecutive victories. Now, Brown may be nearing the first tangible step toward rejoining an offense that suddenly has momentum.