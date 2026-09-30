Patriots Named Landing Spot for 5-Time All-Pro WR After ‘Cold Weather’ Admission

The New England Patriots took action this offseason to rebuild the supporting cast around Drake Maye.

Three weeks into the season, an unexpected name has surfaced as a possible reinforcement.

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell named the Patriots among five potential landing spots for Tyreek Hill on Sept. 30, shortly after the five-time first-team All-Pro receiver posted that he was “ready for some cold weather.”

CBS Sports also included New England, the Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles among possible fits.

For the Patriots, the timing makes the idea more interesting.

A.J. Brown is on injured reserve with an ankle injury, leaving Maye without the centerpiece New England traded for in June. Hill, on the other hand, is attempting to return from the serious knee injury that ended his 2025 season.

Hill Would Act as a Key Weapon for Drake Maye

New England’s receiving room still has usable pieces.

Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas and Kyle Williams have handled larger responsibilities with Brown sidelined, and the Patriots’ official depth chart currently lists Hollins, Douglas and Doubs as the starting trio.

What they don’t have is Hill as a vertical game-breaker.

CBS Sports noted that Hill has 28 career touchdowns of at least 50 yards, fourth-most in NFL history. The outlet also pointed toward Maye’s 2025 connection with Stefon Diggs as evidence that an accomplished veteran could help the quarterback rediscover his rhythm.

That argument comes during a rough opening stretch for Maye.

Per CBS Sports Research, he has six interceptions and seven total turnovers through three games. His EPA per dropback has fallen from an NFL-best 0.28 last season to minus-0.21, which CBS Sports ranked 29th entering Week 4.

Hill would present a certain style of target once healthy. Even if the 32-year-old cannot recreate the 1,799-yard, 13-touchdown season he produced in 2023, his speed and ability to stretch a secondary would force defenses to account for space farther downfield.

There’s familiarity, too. Hill spent four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, giving New England an extensive look at him from inside the AFC East.

Patriots Would Have to Weigh Hill’s Health

The name is enticing.

But his medical situation is the vast question.

Hill dislocated his knee and tore multiple ligaments, including his ACL, in September 2025.

NFL.com reported in July that he was working to regain strength after two surgeries and hadn’t publicly provided a return timetable. His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said at the time that the focus was getting Hill back into shape before choosing a destination.

His recent posts suggest the comeback is getting closer, though there’s a difference between teasing a return and being ready to play NFL snaps.

New England also knows Brown’s absence has an endpoint if his recovery stays on track.

The Patriots placed him on injured reserve Sept. 12, making him eligible to return after a minimum four-game absence. Patriots.com reported his earliest possible return is Week 6 against the New York Jets on Oct. 18.

That leaves the Patriots with a decision if Hill reaches the point where he can sign. Is he a short-term patch, or a veteran weapon for a longer postseason push and beyond?

There’s no indication New England has contacted Hill, with CBS Sports connecting the Patriots to the former division rival is speculation around roster need and Hill’s cold-weather note.

But with Brown sidelined and Maye searching for stability, the fit has enough logic to warrant attention.