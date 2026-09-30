Patriots Work Out Former Cardinals Pass Rusher, Ex-Jets Defender Amid Edge Injuries

The New England Patriots needed to adjust their offense around injuries this September.

Now the defensive edge is demanding attention, too.

New England brought in Victor Dimukeje and Eric Watts for free-agent tryouts Tuesday, ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported. Both are defensive ends with NFL experience, although their paths to this audition have been different. Reiss reported tryouts, not signings.

Dre’Mont Jones missed Sunday’s 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars with a shoulder injury, while rookie Quintayvious Hutchins landed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

The Patriots’ roster preview listed only three available edge rushers for Jacksonville: Elijah Ponder, Gabe Jacas and Jose Ramirez.

That’s a narrow rotation even before accounting for the work required against the run. New England didn’t elevate an edge defender from its practice squad for the Jaguars game, instead leaning on Ponder and Jacas and turning to Ramirez later.

With a trip to the Buffalo Bills coming Sunday, the Patriots are looking at more options.

Dimukeje Hands Patriots an Experienced Edge Option

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 15: Victor Dimukeje #52 of the Arizona Cardinals celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Dimukeje has the longer NFL stint of the two visitors.

The Arizona Cardinals selected him in the sixth round out of Duke in 2021, and he later spent time with the New York Giants. When the San Francisco 49ers signed him in August, the club credited him with 60 career games, eight starts, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Those four sacks came in 2023 with Arizona.

Dimukeje’s five appearances for the Giants last season yielded one tackle and one pass breakup, according to San Francisco’s account.

He joined the 49ers in training camp, but they placed him on injured reserve Aug. 27.

His appearance at Tuesday’s tryout puts him back in front of a team that could use another body on the edge; it doesn’t establish what role, if any, he would have.

There’s a practical appeal to a veteran who has already played across multiple seasons and handled NFL game-day assignments.

New England’s main question is whether Jones can return and how much it wants to ask of its young rushers if he can’t.

Watts Brings Size and a New England College Connection

Getty JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 15: Tank Bigsby #4 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball against Eric Watts #58 of the New York Jets during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Watts took a different route.

The 6-foot-5 defender played at UConn before signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2024. He made their initial roster that summer, an accomplishment the Jets detailed at the time.

He appeared in 14 games as a rookie and four more last season.

Across those 18 appearances, Watts recorded 23 combined tackles and made one start, per official NFL statistics. He has yet to record a regular-season sack. His experience still gives New England a player who has spent time on an active roster rather than an untested camp prospect.

His college numbers show a peek of the upside that got him into the league.

Watts led UConn with seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss in 2022, via the Jets’ account. He finished his Huskies career with 9.5 sacks and four forced fumbles. The Jets waived him with an injury designation in August.

Watts’ size presents a different profile from Dimukeje’s 6-foot-2, 250-pound frame.

Whether either player gets another call will depend on New England’s assessment of the tryouts and the health of its existing group.