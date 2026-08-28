Patriots’ Mike Vrabel Reveals Real Reason Behind Kayshon Boutte Trade

The New England Patriots had explained why they were willing to trade Kayshon Boutte, but head coach Mike Vrabel offered a more revealing answer following Thursday’s preseason finale.

New England sent Boutte to the Houston Texans earlier this week in exchange for Jaylen Reed and a 2028 seventh-round draft pick.

The move initially appeared to be a scenario of the Patriots dealing from their deepest position. Vrabel’s first public comments on the trade showed how far Boutte had slipped in New England’s plans.

“Without injuries, Kayshon probably would have been inactive … It’s just with him not playing special teams,” Vrabel said, per MassLive’s Mark Daniels.

That’s an eye-opening outlook for a receiver who caught 33 passes for 551 yards and six touchdowns last season.

Vrabel Says Boutte Was Facing Limited Role

Boutte averaged 16.7 yards per catch in 2025 and developed into Drake Maye‘s most dangerous downfield option.

New England’s offseason, however, is what put Boutte’s place on shaky ground, as the Patriots traded for A.J. Brown and signed Romeo Doubs, gifting Vrabel with two acknowledged outside receivers ahead of Boutte.

DeMario Douglas remains an option in the slot, while Mack Hollins brings blocking and special teams value. The Patriots also have young receivers Kyle Williams and Efton Chism competing for roles.

Williams has done well throughout the preseason. He finished the three-game slate with six catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns, including another score against Cleveland on Thursday.

As for Boutte, the numbers game seemed to escape where he ranked as a pure receiver. Vrabel’s comments indicate special teams ability became an important separator once New England started determining which reserve receivers could dress each week.

That also explains why the Patriots were willing to move a 24-year-old coming off a productive season rather than carry him as expensive depth from a roster-spot standpoint.

Boutte was entering the final season of his rookie contract and revealed after the trade that he had requested a move in March, according to MassLive.

Vrabel still spoke highly of Boutte’s development and professionalism, pointing to the receiver’s maturity and willingness to discuss personal struggles from earlier in his career. The coach said he reached out to Boutte again Thursday to thank him.

Patriots Turn WR Room Into Help Elsewhere

Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf had already hinted about New England’s thinking.

“We have a deep receiver room,” Wolf said during his Aug. 25 press conference, adding that certain players might have lacked game-day opportunities.

Instead of holding Boutte without a clear weekly role, New England converted him into Reed and a future draft asset.

The Patriots announced that Reed appeared in seven regular-season games as a rookie in 2025 and recorded 13 tackles and a fumble recovery. He also appeared in both of Houston’s postseason games.

Wolf said New England had evaluated Reed before the 2025 NFL Draft and was interested after Houston selected him in the sixth round.

Boutte’s production made his departure surprising on the surface, but Vrabel’s explanation divulges that coaching staff felt enough of Maye’s other receivers could get the job done.

In the end, that made a trade increasingly difficult to avoid.