Patriots Roster Move Hints at Injury Return of No. 4 Overall Draft Pick vs. Jets

The New England Patriots nudged a hint about Will Campbell‘s availability for Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets through a roster decision on Saturday.

New England declined to activate offensive tackle Marcus Bryant from injured reserve Saturday, Oct. 17, despite opening his practice window earlier in the week. The judgment is interesting given Campbell’s questionable designation following succumbing to his knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Patriots.com writer Evan Lazar pointed to the decision as a sign that Campbell is trending toward playing Sunday.

Patriots’ Decision Has Campbell Clue

The Patriots made several roster moves Saturday, most notably activating A.J. Brown from injured reserve and elevating defensive back Elliott Davison from the practice squad.

However, the decision to leave Bryant on injured reserve may prove equally pressing for New England’s offensive line.

Bryant began practicing Wednesday, Oct. 14, after spending the opening weeks of the season on injured reserve with an ankle injury. His potential activation would have slapped on additional tackle depth if Campbell couldn’t return against New York.

Instead, the Patriots held off.

“Bryant remaining on injured reserve signals that starting LT Will Campbell (knee, questionable) will play on Sunday,” Lazar wrote Saturday.

There’s a roster consideration worth acknowledging. New England had only one open spot on its 53-man roster, which went to Brown. Activating Bryant would have necessitated a corresponding move.

The decision suggests the Patriots are comfortable with their existing offensive tackle options, namely Caleb Lomu, even with Campbell’s iffy status.

It’s looking like the 22-year-old has progressed well since leaving New England’s 45-17 victory over the Raiders in the second quarter.

Campbell injured his right knee after Rhamondre Stevenson was tackled into his leg. The injury raised worries because he previously suffered an MCL tear in the same knee during the 2025 season.

Campbell acknowledged the difference between the injuries during Wednesday’s media availability.

“I could definitely tell a difference from this year to last year,” Campbell said, via Boston.com. “It’s solid. We’ll be all right.”

He participated in all three practices this week, albeit in a limited capacity, per the Patriots’ official injury report.

Patriots Battle Jets’ Aggressive Defense

Campbell’s availability may hold hefty consequence for quarterback Drake Maye, especially with New York’s defensive approach.

The Jets are among the NFL’s most aggressive defenses under head coach Aaron Glenn.

Per Lazar’s Week 6 matchup analysis, New York ranks second in blitz rate at 52.4%. The Jets also recorded eight sacks against the Cleveland Browns in Week 5.

Rookie pass rusher David Bailey has been notably disruptive, collecting five sacks through his first five games. Although Bailey primarily lines up opposite the right tackle, his versatility could walk him around various places on the line to push New England’s protection.

The Patriots, at least, have Lomu if Campbell experiences a setback.

The rookie first-round pick replaced Campbell against Las Vegas and received praise from head coach Mike Vrabel for handling the unexpected assignment.

“I didn’t think it was too big for him. He was able to settle down,” Vrabel said, per WEEI (via Heavy).

Even with Lomu available, having Campbell back would be a welcome sight for an offense hoping to use its 45-point performance against the Raiders for further excellence.

Campbell’s official status will be determined closer to kickoff, with the Patriots scheduled to release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET game at Gillette Stadium.