Patriots Share First Impression of Will Campbell’s Injury Replacement

The New England Patriots lost their starting left tackle Sunday, but his rookie replacement gave Mike Vrabel a reason to feel better about the depth behind him.

After Will Campbell exited with a knee injury against the Las Vegas Raiders, Caleb Lomu stepped into a role (protecting Drake Maye’s blind side) with a lot of responsibility.

New England rolled to a 45-17 victory, and Vrabel’s assessment Monday suggested the first-round pick handled the unexpected assignment without appearing overwhelmed.

“I didn’t think it was too big for him. He was able to settle down. We didn’t really notice him a lot so I think that’s probably a good thing,” Vrabel said in a clip shared by WEEI.

For an offensive tackle, blending into the afternoon can be a compliment. Lomu’s relief appearance offered some reassurance at a position where the Patriots suddenly have an injury concern.

Lomu Holds His Own After Campbell Exits

The injury forced New England to adjust early in the second quarter. Yet the offense continued producing, with Maye finishing with 374 passing yards, four touchdown throws and another score on the ground, per the Patriots’ game analysis.

Lomu contributed to that success, though his afternoon deserves a closer look than simply crediting him with shutting down Maxx Crosby.

Patriots analyst Evan Lazar reported that Lomu primarily lined up against Malcolm Koonce, with 11 matchups, while Crosby generally attacked the right tackle. Lazar credited the rookie with winning his lone one-on-one rep against Crosby and allowing one hurry across 25 pass-blocking snaps on his initial review.

Lomu handled the work in front of him, including a brief test against Las Vegas’ most accomplished pass rusher. His performance gave the coaching staff something concrete to evaluate beyond practice repetitions.

Vrabel had already acknowledged the line’s collective effort in his postgame press conference, praising its understanding of the protections and ability to keep the middle of the pocket clean.

“We ask everybody to prepare as a starter,” Vrabel said.

Lomu’s preparation became necessary in a hurry.

A reserve tackle has to stay engaged without knowing when his number will be called, then join an established unit without interrupting its communication.

Patriots Await Campbell Update With a First-Round Option Ready

Campbell’s availability is the more pressing question.

Vrabel declined to set a return timetable Monday, explaining that the Patriots would monitor his rehabilitation and work during the week. As Boston 25 News reported, the coach left open the possibility of Campbell returning later in the week.

With the New York Jets visiting Sunday, practice participation should provide a clearer picture of how New England will arrange its protection.

Assuming Campbell needs additional time, Lomu brings a notable background at the position. The Patriots selected the Utah product 28th overall in April. His official team biography lists 24 college starts at left tackle, including a 2025 season in which he started all 12 games without surrendering a sack.

The college action explains why New England went out to acquire him. Sunday just reinforced that confidence.

One relief appearance doesn’t equate to sustained success, especially if Lomu must prepare for an opponent expecting him in the lineup. Defenses will have film to study, and consistency over a full game presents a challenge.

Regardless, the Patriots have an decent starting point. Their rookie reacted well to an abrupt call, and his head coach believes so as well.