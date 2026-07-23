New England Patriots Work Out 4 Players During Training Camp

The New England Patriots spent the final days before training camp searching for help in several places, including one of the NFL’s newest international pipelines.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that New England worked out guard Kaylan Faumui, defensive end Derrick McLendon, offensive tackle Ryan Mosesso and tight end Thomas Odukoya before signing linebacker Riley Wilson and tight end Mitch Van Vooren.

The workout didn’t produce an immediate deal for any of the four players, but it gave the Patriots a closer look at an interesting developmental prospect in Faumui.

The 325-pound lineman reached Foxborough after converting from rugby and participating in the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

That background makes Faumui the most intriguing name from a group that also included NFL experience, a local offensive lineman and a former Patriots practice squad player.

Faumui Offers Patriots a Rare Developmental Profile

Faumui represented Australia and Samoa in the 2026 International Player Pathway class, a group of 13 athletes from 10 nations. He was one of five players in the class eligible to sign with an NFL team as a free agent after the program’s pro day.

His path required a significant adjustment.

Faumui arrived with a rugby background and spent 10 weeks training in Fort Myers, Florida, as the league attempted to prepare him for professional football.

Measurements from the pathway program’s pro day listed him at 6-foot-3 5/8 and 325 pounds, with 33 1/2-inch arms and an 80 1/4-inch wingspan.

The Patriots have experience developing international offensive linemen.

German tackle Lorenz Metz joined New England through the same program in 2025 and remained with the organization entering his second training camp.

Faumui would represent a longer-term investment rather than a likely answer for the opening-week roster. His size and rugby experience provide a foundation, but he is still learning the technical demands of blocking NFL defensive linemen.

New England’s interest carries value even without a contract.

Late-July workouts allow teams to build an emergency list before injuries begin reshaping rosters, and Faumui now has experience working directly in front of the Patriots’ staff.

Patriots Also Evaluated Local Product, Familiar Tight End

Mosesso supplied the local connection.

The Marshfield, Massachusetts, native spent five seasons at UMass and appeared in all 12 games during his final year.

The 6-foot-5, 305-pound lineman began his career as a tight end and defensive end before moving to the offensive line. He was also named to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 ahead of the 2025 season, via UMass Athletics.

McLendon brought the most NFL experience among the four.

The former Florida State and Colorado edge defender entered the league with the Carolina Panthers in 2024, then spent two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

He appeared in one regular-season game in 2025 before Miami waived him in May. McLendon recorded seven sacks across four seasons at Florida State and added 1.5 sacks during his final college season at Colorado.

Odukoya already understood the Patriots’ system and Mike Vrabel’s expectations.

The Netherlands native entered the NFL through the International Player Pathway program in 2022 and spent his first two seasons under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans.

He later joined New England’s practice squad during the 2025 season. At 6-foot-6 and 253 pounds, Odukoya has primarily built his professional value through blocking and special teams.

The Patriots ultimately signed Van Vooren and Wilson. Van Vooren adds another tight end to the camp roster, while Wilson gives the defense another athletic option at linebacker.

Faumui, Mosesso, McLendon and Odukoya left without announced contracts, but the session showed New England is preparing for the roster movement that training camp inevitably brings.

Faumui’s journey made his opportunity stand out, even if it lasted only one workout for now.