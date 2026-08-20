Patriots’ New WR Corps Backs Up ‘Significant Talent Upgrade’ Label

The New England Patriots assembled a receiving corps that looks capable of becoming one of the NFL’s deepest.

PFF gave the Philadelphia Eagles the edge, though.

PFF ranked Philadelphia No. 8 and New England No. 9 among all 32 receiving corps entering 2026, putting the Patriots one spot behind the team that traded them A.J. Brown in June.

The difference already looks debatable.

Brown, Romeo Doubs and DeMario Douglas gave Philadelphia’s secondary problems throughout Wednesday’s first joint practice in Foxborough.

PFF itself acknowledged the overhaul, calling the additions of Brown and Doubs a “significant talent upgrade” and noting that New England now has “far more proven options” than it did a year ago.

The outlet also cited TreVeyon Henderson’s upside as a receiver and Hunter Henry’s career-best 2025 production, and noted that Philadelphia averaged 4.3 yards after the catch per reception last season, the second-lowest mark in the league.

Patriots WRs Put Eagles Ranking to Early Test

Brown provided the evidence against his former team.

NBC Sports Philadelphia charted Brown with seven catches on seven targets during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods Wednesday. Those grabs came while working against Quinyon Mitchell and Riq Woolen, including a deep crosser and a difficult sideline reception from Drake Maye.

The rest of the room joined in.

Pats Pulpit reported that Maye completed his first 13 passes across four periods, connecting downfield with Brown, Doubs, Douglas and Kayshon Boutte.

Doubs also beat Mitchell on a deep ball, while Douglas won three one-on-one reps against Cooper DeJean. Kyle Williams won all three of his one-on-one reps before catching a pass from Maye in team work.

Today, Brown and Co. made more plays, though Maye got picked off multiple times.

It’s only been a couple August practices, but the session provided a look at two receiving groups PFF placed side by side.

And New England’s group seemed up to snuff, challenging PFF’s order.

Eagles Get Edge After Losing Brown

Philadelphia entered last season with PFF’s No. 1 receiving corps.

However, the Eagles have since lost the player who headlined that group.

Brown is now Maye’s top target in New England, while Smith is positioned to take over as Philadelphia’s No. 1 receiver. The Eagles added Marquise Brown, Dontayvion Wicks and rookie Makai Lemon.

PFF also pointed to tight end Dallas Goedert as an important returning piece, as Saquon Barkley is a noteworthy receiving threat out of the backfield.

The Patriots have answers of their own.

Doubs gives New England an complementary option, and Henry is coming off the most productive season of his 10-year career. Henderson lends the offense a mismatch out of the backfield.

Douglas is a difficult assignment in the slot as well, and the Patriots have enough depth that Boutte’s name has surfaced in trade speculation this summer.

PFF’s No. 9 ranking represents substantial respect for a dramatically improved group.

But putting Philadelphia one spot higher creates an easy comparison, especially after Brown switched sides and quickly gave his former team problems.

Regardless, the Patriots have to prove their summer action works in September and throughout the season.