The New England Patriots find themselves at a crossroads during their bye week in Week 11. While the team is very much in playoff contention with a 5-5 record, they have lost three of their past four games and appear likely to be without superstar quarterback Drake Maye for the rest of the year after he suffered an ankle injury in the team’s latest loss to the Detroit Lions.

Maye has been the glue holding the Pats together this season, so without him, the team’s playoff hopes wouldn’t look very good. As a result, it may not be too early to begin looking at the 2027 NFL Draft now that New England projects to have a mid first-round pick at its disposal. NFL analyst Jordan Reid of ESPN recently released his first major mock draft of the year, and in it, he has the Patriots targeting a position that has unexpectedly remained a top need for this team.

Patriots Predicted to Select Nick Marsh in 2027 NFL Draft

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New England made a pair of big moves to address its wide receiver room over the offseason, trading for A.J. Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles and signing Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract in free agency. Both guys have been major disappointments, though, as they have struggled with injuries and been relatively inconsistent when they have actually managed to suit up.

That has led to Maye having to do much of the heavy lifting on offense, and while he certainly is capable and willing, he needs some help around him in the passing game. The good news for the Patriots is that the 2027 draft class is stocked full of talented wide receivers, which could wind up being the spot the front office addresses with its first-round pick.

One of the top options who is set to be available at this position is Indiana Hoosiers wideout Nick Marsh. In his first season with Indiana, Marsh has quickly become the team’s No. 1 wide receiver, catching 42 passes for 749 yards and eight touchdowns over 10 games. With Brown’s future suddenly looking murky at best, Reid thinks Marsh has everything he needs to be a star playmaker for New England over the course of its long-term future.

“Marsh is a stout, powerful receiver at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds whose play strength is the hallmark of his game,” Reid wrote. “He is able to line up in the slot or outside and overpower defensive backs, with 307 of his 749 receiving yards this season coming after the catch. He also is an excellent run blocker.”

Should the Patriots Draft Nick Marsh?

Getty Indiana WR Nick Marsh.

With neither Brown nor Doubs panning out, the Patriots offense has been in a similar position as it was last season. That’s not necessarily the worst thing in the world, but Maye has struggled to find guys who can get open when playing against some of the top defenses in the league. That has led to Maye pressing to try and make plays happen, which is the easiest way to explain his inflated turnover numbers.

Adding Marsh wouldn’t necessarily mean New England has to move on from Brown or Doubs, as the team could work on developing him behind these guys before eventually making him a bigger part of the offense. This season has proved that, even if Brown can stay healthy next year, the Patriots need to find a young playmaker who the team can pair up with Maye, and while it is still very early, Marsh could wind up being that guy.