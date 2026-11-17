The New England Patriots are falling apart in real time, as they have lost three of their past four games, which has seen their record drop to 5-5 for the season. The team’s loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10 was borderline catastrophic, as they were blown out by a score of 35-10, but more importantly, it appears as if they have lost superstar quarterback Drake Maye to a season-ending ankle injury.

After making a run to the Super Bowl last year, the 2026 campaign has been considerably rockier for New England, with much of the attention being fixated on head coach Mike Vrabel. After his offseason scandal with Dianna Russini, this was viewed as a big season for Vrabel in league circles, but with the Pats crumbling in front of our eyes, one insider believes that his seat is quickly heating up in real time.

Mike Vrabel’s Seat With the Patriots Beginning to Heat Up

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Vrabel replaced Jerod Mayo as the Patriots head coach in 2025, and he enjoyed a dream first season in charge. He immediately came into town and established a strong culture in Foxboro, MA, which played a major role in New England emerging from out of nowhere to become a Super Bowl contender. Sure, they lost to the Seattle Seahawks, but the future was suddenly very bright for the Pats.

Everything changed when Vrabel found himself in the spotlight for what appeared to be a long-running hidden relationship with Russini, an NFL insider who formerly worked for The Athletic. Vrabel somehow managed to hang onto his job, with team owner Robert Kraft publicly backing him on several occasions. However, if the Pats struggled, folks were obviously going to turn their attention to Vrabel.

Well, the team is falling apart, and Vrabel hasn’t exactly helped his case by continually making cryptic comments in the media that his players are actively beginning to dispute. New England could still conceivably make the playoffs, but things are trending in the wrong direction in the wake of Maye’s injury, and according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora of casino.ca, folks across the league are beginning to wonder if Vrabel’s job could be in jeopardy.

“Robert Kraft gave Vrabel considerable backing after last season’s Super Bowl run, but the coaching staff’s role in this year’s struggles is coming under greater scrutiny. Expect questions about Vrabel’s job security to intensify this winter,” La Canfora reported.

Should the Patriots Consider Firing Mike Vrabel?

Getty MUNICH, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 15: Mike Vrabel, Head Coach of New England Patriots talks to the media in the post-game press conference after the NFL match between the New England Patriots and the Detroit Lions at the Allianz Arena on November 15, 2026 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

A lot of things have gone wrong for the Patriots this season that are out of Vrabel’s control. What Vrabel can control, though, is the message he is sending to his team, and it seems like his impact on this roster is beginning to wane. An injury-riddled campaign certainly hasn’t made things easy, but on the surface at least, things are beginning to come apart at the seams for Vrabel.

Coming back from the sort of scandal Vrabel found himself involved in with Russini was always going to be difficult, especially if the results didn’t materialize this year. The problem is that the issues with Vrabel are appearing to go beyond the surface now, which could force Kraft’s hand in the future. A strong finish to the season could save Vrabel’s skin, but right now, it is looking like his future with New England will be a serious talking point over the offseason.