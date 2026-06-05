Patriots Rival Deletes Recruitment Post for Stefon Diggs Amid Increasing Rumors

There are plenty of New England Patriots fans who have allowed themselves to dream about the team reuniting with wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Now, with rumors about Diggs on the rise, it’s time to start reading the tea leaves.

That includes an interesting note coming from one of the Patriots’ key rivals, the Buffalo Bills. There, new Buffalo Bills defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson posted on social media, seemingly trying to recruit Diggs. He wrote, “I mean why not” along with a shrugging emoji.

Then, Gardner-Johnson deleted the post. His reason for deleting the Diggs recruitment post isn’t clear, though.

Diggs, obviously, has a long history with the Bills. From 2020 to 2023, he was one of the best receivers in the NFL when paired up with Josh Allen. That included four-straight Pro Bowl selections and leading the NFL in receiving yards back in 2020. It was after he left for the Houston Texans when his career got derailed by an ACL, before bouncing back again with the Patriots.

New England Patriots Insider Hints at a Stefon Diggs Move

This all comes shortly after rumors about a reunion between the New England Patriots and Stefon Diggs picked up. One of the most eyebrow-raising places those rumors would stem from included Scott Zolak on Zolak & Bertrand.

Zolak was texting during the show, and did his best to be vague, but let on that there’s always news surrounding the Patriots. That led to co-host Marc Bertrand looking over his shoulder. While neither used Diggs’ name directly, it’s easy to see who they might be talking about.

“We may have to chest bump for that one again,” Zolak said.

Bertrand noted it would be a splash move. He also tipped his hand a bit, telling fans not to throw away their jerseys yet, which seems like it’s in reference to a former Patriots player.

“What did you say earlier, they lack depth?” Bertrand said. “I’ll tell you what, it would solve that problem… Don’t throw the jerseys away just yet.”

Stefon Diggs Has Had a Difficult Time Finding a Team

It was a slow start to the offseason for Stefon Diggs. He had his legal issues hanging over his head, which he would be found not guilty of in early May. Still, that was seemingly keeping teams away until it was figured it out, and, after it was figured out, many teams had settled on their wide receivers.

At the time, his lawyer predicted that a team would sign him right away. That hasn’t happened, though.

“He’s been vindicated,” the lawyer said. “And I believe that a team will reach out and sign him imminently. They’re going to be lucky to get him.”

This comes after what was an excellent season in 2025 from Diggs. He led the Patriots in receiving. Diggs had 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns. That was on 11.9 yards per reception, the highest he’s had in a single season since 2022.

So, there might be some good reason for the Patriots to kick the tires on Diggs. After all, it would definitively give the Patriots a three-headed monster for quarterback Drake Maye to throw to.