Patriots Corresponding Roster Move, Injury Update Following A.J. Brown Trade

Once the calendar turned to June, New England Patriots fans didn’t have to wait long for A.J Brown to finally be traded to the Patriots. However, with the addition of one player, another roster move must follow.

In a corresponding roster move, the Patriots reportedly added tight end Julian Hill to injured reserve. The Patriots needed to make a move to clear up a roster spot for Brown. It appears this is it.

This comes after Hill previously signed with the team in free agency this offseason and was projected to be their primary backup at tight end behind Hunter Henry. However, his season is now over before it began.

Earlier in the offseason, Hill was open about how excited he was to play in New England. In particular, because of the opportunity he had to win there, regardless of his role.

“Man, I wanna win… A lot of people ask, ‘Man, how you go from [ups and downs] in Miami… now you get the opportunity in New England,’” Hill said. “Because I’m a guy — people talk about culture guys — I’m a guy, man, when you tell me to do something, that’s my focus and I’m gonna do it. So if they say we need you to catch 5 more passes this year, block this guy, whatever it is, man, I’m gonna do it. And I’ve got a hell of a vet in that room. Hunter Henry is a hell of a guy… At the end of the day, whatever they need from me, I’m gonna do it. I’m gonna work hard to do it.”

That’s going to open up a battle for the second tight end spot on the Patriots’ offense. The favorite there will be third-round pick Eli Raridon. However, Jack Westover, CJ Dippre, and Tanner Arkin are also options for the Patriots to look at as well.

What to Know About New England Patriots Tight End Julian Hill

The Julian Hill signing was one of the more overlooked signings of the offseason for the New England Patriots, with more energy being focused on adding pass catchers like Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown. However, Hill was supposed to become a key piece of the puzzle.

After going undrafted in 2023, Hill landed with the Miami Dolphins. There, he would end up playing in 45 games with 26 starts over three seasons. 33 receptions for 288 yards, or 8.7 yards per reception.

The hope in New England was that Hill could become a key in-line blocker for the Patriots. That would, hopefully, give the offense some versatility in its packages and be able to play with multiple tight ends on the field more often. However, that will have to wait another season now.

Hill signed a three-year deal with the Patriots in free agency. So, hopefully, he’ll be able to bounce back from landing on IR.

The Patriots Sent Multiple Picks for A.J. Brown

There had been a good amount of debate about what type of package might get a deal done for A.J. Brown. After all, he’s an All-Pro talent, but aging and with limited suitors.

In particular, there was plenty of debate regarding whether or not he was going to be worth a first-round pick. There were those within the Patriots who felt that was too steep a price to pay. Regardless, New England sent multiple picks to the Eagles for Brown, including that first-round pick.

Brown cost a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick. The Patriots have two fifth-round picks next year, so the Eagles are getting whichever would be the higher of the two picks.

By all accounts, it’s a steep price. However, it was worth it in the Patriots’ minds to get their top-tier wide receiver.