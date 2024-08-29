Patriots Got a Steal by Claiming ‘Prototype’ off Waivers

F

our players were claimed off waivers by the New England Patriots, the second-most in the NFL, but only linebacker Curtis Jacobs can be considered a steal. The former undrafted free agent for the Kansas City Chiefs fits what has long been the “prototype” for the Patriots at the position.

Jacobs being claimed was confirmed by ESPN’s Field Yates on Wednesday, August 28. The former Penn State standout caught the eye during preseason, being credited with “run stops” and two tackles for loss, according to PFF NE Patriots.

Those numbers weren’t enough to land Jacobs a spot on the 53-man roster for the Chiefs, but he has a better chance of sticking with the Patriots. His chances are boosted by fitting the physical requirements the Pats have had for linebackers ever since Bill Parcells became head coach in 1993.

The same requirements were demanded during Bill Belichick’s 25-year tenure in charge. New head coach Jerod Mayo used to meet those measurements as a middle linebacker in the Belichick system.

Jacobs’ potential scheme fit made moving on players, including a former first-round pick, worth the risk.

Curtis Jacobs Fits Patriots “Prototype”

The Patriots prototype is for big-bodied linebackers. A preference described by NBC Sports Boston’s Phil Perry before the 2024 NFL draft.

He noted that “while finding players like new inside linebackers coach Dont’a Hightower (265 pounds when drafted), Jamie Collins (250) and Ja’Whaun Bentley (255) are harder to come by, that’s the body type the Patriots still prefer when it comes to the inside linebacker position.”

This blueprint was still being emphasised during Belichick’s dire, 4-13 final campaign at the helm. As Perry detailed, “Bentley and Jahlani Tavai (255 pounds) were the two most frequently used linebackers on the roster in 2023 — 984 and 838 snaps, respectively — and both fell in the top five in snaps played for Patriots defenders last season.”

Perry actually considered Jacobs “one of the best Patriots fits at this position in the class” for his pre-draft rankings. While Mayo and de facto general manager Eliot Wolf didn’t call Jacobs’ name during the latest edition of the league’s annual selection meeting, nor shortly after it, the 22-year-old still has the athletic range the Pats need for their linebacker-led defenses.

Jacobs’ range includes being a 6-foot-1, 241-pounder who can run a 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds, according to Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald.

Combining size with speed and smarts has been essential for New England’s inside linebackers. It’s what Mayo had to do when he called signals on the field from 2008-15.

The first-year head coach will appreciate Jacobs’ value extending beyond defense, after the rookie played “40 special teams snaps” for the Chiefs during preseason, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss. Making an impact in football’s third phase is how Jacobs can remain on the Patriots’ roster and stay in the mix for snaps with the defensive starters on game-days.

He’ll also need to learn the nuances of a defense that won’t change much, even though Belichick is no longer around.

Patriots Sticking to Familiar Blueprint Defensively

The structure of New England’s defenses hasn’t changed since Parcells was picking the players. He wanted physical thumpers to make his 3-4 fronts function.

Linebackers like Todd Collins and Ted Johnson did the dirty work for Parcells, before Belichick helped Tedy Bruschi develop into a franchise great. Many followed in Bruschi’s footsteps, but current starter Bentley is becoming a rarity.

The 6-foot-2, 250-pounder will partner with Tavai, but depth behind the burly pair is thin. Backups include Raekwon McMillan and Christian Elliss, so there’s room for Jacobs to make the grade.

If he can, this waiver claim will look like a masterstroke.