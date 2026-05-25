Ex-Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Updates His Future: What it Means for New England

After one successful season on the field, the New England Patriots parted ways with star wide receiver Stefon Diggs early in March. Despite that, there have been consistent rumors since then that the two sides could end up coming back together.

Except the Patriots aren’t the only team that’s been connected with Diggs this offseason. That has recently included the Washington Commanders, close to where Diggs grew up in Maryland. When asked about the rumors, Diggs was coy but seemed to be heading in that direction.

“That’s what everybody is talking about right now. We gonna talk about it real soon though,” Diggs said, per ESPN’s Mina Kimes.

That would be another blow to any chances that Diggs reunites with the Patriots. As it stands now, New England has already added Romeo Doubs and is expected to add A.J. Brown to the receiving room, helping to replace Diggs after he was their most productive pass catcher a season ago.

In 2025, Diggs had 85 receptions for 1,013 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Patriots. That amounts to 11.9 yards per reception, which was Diggs’ personal best since 2022. In the playoffs, Diggs added another 14 receptions for 110 yards and another touchdown.

There Have Been Rumors Stefon Diggs Could Return to the New England Patriots

From the moment that Stefon Diggs was found not guilty in his trial this offseason, there have been rumors about where he could land for the 2026 season. That included rumors he might end up with the New England Patriots again.

Certainly, several players made it clear that they would like to see him back with the Patriots. That included Christian Gonzalez and Bradyn Swinson, who both advocated for his return to the team on social media.

Fellow wide receiver Kyle Williams then added to those rumors. He previously changed his number to No. 8, the same that Diggs wore in New England, before changing his mind and switching it back. That led to excited fans pointing out that it opened the door for Diggs to return with his old number. However, Williams has since explained that it wasn’t why he changed his mind.

“I just had a change of heart,” Williams said. “And then my mom, she just didn’t want to get a new jersey, so your boy moved a little too fast. But no, just a little change of heart. I’m just happy that I’m back on the field.”

Adding Both Stefon Diggs and A.J. Brown Would be a Financial Strain for the Patriots

While it’s great to dream about adding both A.J. Brown and Stefon Diggs, it’s clear that the Patriots are more focused on Brown. Assuming that trade goes through, then the Patriots simply wouldn’t also be able to afford Diggs.

The Patriots have around $36 million in available salary cap space. Brown is going to cost about $23 million. On top of that, there is still some housekeeping, like signing first-round pick Caleb Lomu to his rookie deal, which is expected to cost about $4.5 million annually.

Most projections have Diggs ready to make about $10 million in 2026. So, the reality is that the Patriots would need to find a way to make room in their salary cap to also add Diggs. That’s probably not something that they want to do right now, as they’re already bringing in other options at receiver.