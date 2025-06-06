Patriots Trade Idea Lands Them Disgruntled $68 Million Receiver After New Report

The New England Patriots‘ new #1 wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, has been in some trouble after a less-than-ideal video surfaced of him on a boat last week. According to reports, the Patriots do not have any plans to cut the 2 x All-Pro in the immediate future, but his status with the team is far from certain.

NBC Sports’ Phil Perry believes that there is only an ’80-85% chance’ that New England sticks with their new WR1 ahead of the start of the regular season in September, with there still being a distinct possibility that the twain part ways before then.

Even if Diggs does make the team, the Patriots may still feel that their supporting cast of complementary, but not elite talents are not enough to truly move forward the development of second year quarterback, Drake Maye, who is entering a pivotal second year in the NFL.

Patriots Could Eve Move For Terry McLaurin After Contract Reports

As such, the team could decide to make a move for Washington Commanders star, Terry McLaurin, who may be on the move after reports came out on Thursday contending that he is frustrated at the lack of movement on a new deal, as he heads into a contract year in 2025.

Sources: #Commanders All-Pro WR Terry McLaurin has made it clear to the team that he’s frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal. As I previously reported, McLaurin unexpectedly left voluntary workouts after initially attending, and it remains to be seen whether… pic.twitter.com/5lUXbe8dxe — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) June 5, 2025

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Diggs will be 32 years old by the end of the season, and McLaurin is coming off arguably the best season of his career, where he made the second All-Pro team for the very first team.

DeMario Douglas, Keyshon Boutte and rookie, Kyle Williams are all bright talents, but none will most likely be looked to lead a championship caliber team’s receiving corps (unless Williams significantly outplays his third round draft position).

With Washington having been somewhat over the radar for the past half decade, McLaurin has sneakily put together a resume that rivals many top wideouts in all of football. The former Ohio State stud has produced five straight 1000+ yard seasons since 2020, and has never had a year with fewer than 900 receiving yards.

And having done all this with a conveyor belt at quarterback – certainly prior to the Commanders drafting LSU quarterback, Jayden Daniels – McLaurin should be viewed as a true top-10 receiver in the NFL.

What Could A McLaurin To New England Trade Look Like?

Some Boston sports accounts have produced some, to say the least, wonky trade proposals, but a trade between the pair could look like this. That is, if McLaurin and Washington continue to struggle in negotiations.

New England Patriots receive: Terry McLaurin, 2026 seventh round pick

Washington Commanders receiver: Ja’Lynn Polk, 2026 second round pick.

Polk is not yet a lost cause, but after a miserable rookie season and a Pats depth chart that is deeper rather than super strong, he could even have trouble making the final roster. Yet, in an exchange, the Commanders could feel that obtaining him – as opposed to an older, lower ceiling veteran – would be better value given his high potential upside.

Some might argue that a second rounder could be a little rich for McLaurin, but as the pick is almost one year away and after the 2025 season, in real terms it becomes equivalent to a deferred second – which is closer to an early third rounder.

In all likelihood, the Commanders will do all they can to keep McLaurin as the go-to man for Daniels. But if they can’t figure out a deal, the Patriots still have the most amount of cap space in the league in 2025, and a strong continuing desire to sort out their receiver room once and for all.