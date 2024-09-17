Patriots ‘Tipping Off’ Defenses in Passing Game, According to Jacoby Brissett

A

ttacking defenses vertically continues to be a problem for the New England Patriots, and quarterback Jacoby Brissett thinks he knows why. The opposition was prepared for any deep shots during Week 2’s 23-20 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks.

Brissett “thinks the offense might be tipping off to the defense when they’re about to take a shot downfield,” according to Evan Lazar of Patriots.com. The veteran passer explained to Lazar how “Seattle had two-high safeties whenever the Pats dialled up a shot play.”

Being predictable pre-snap is a cardinal sin for any offense. Giving defenses a cue about intention renders the design and execution of plays moot.

The Patriots falling into this trap is bad news for first-year head coach Jerod Mayo. Especially when he insisted, “We’ve got to start pushing the ball down the field” after losing to the Seahawks, per Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Mayo won’t get his wish until Brissett starts involving wide receivers more often. For that to happen, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt needs to do more to protect his starter.

Protection Issues Harming Jacoby Brissett and Patriots’ Passing Game

Maybe defenses have a feel for what Van Pelt wants to do and when. It looked that way when the Seahawks were ready for a shot play on a crucial third down.

As Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS explained, wideouts Ja’Lynn Polk and Tyquan Thornton were able to “find space vs Tampa 2,” but protection broke down, so Brissett’s timing was off when he tried to connect with tight end Hunter Henry.

The Seahawks did bail two safeties deep in preparation for a long pass, but that was hardly a creative defensive wrinkle on 3rd-and-8, an obvious passing situation. Pressure up front did more to disrupt this play.

That same issue also wrecked another downfield passing attempt. This time, the Seahawks were in a single-high defense, with only one safety deep.

Van Pelt called what Lazar described as a “Well-scripted Y Leak shot play. Pats get man coverage, dress it up with motion by Pop, and Hunter Henry’s man gets lost on the delayed release. However, the pass protection doesn’t hold up. This should be six.”

Both plays show a clear pattern. Brissett is facing pressure too often. The 31-year-old has been pressured on 36.1% of his dropbacks, according to Pro Football Reference. He’s also taken 10 hits and experienced eight hurries.

Pressure is a bigger problem than design for New England’s passing game. Yet, it’s only one part of a muddled picture in a key phase of the offense.

The other part involves the targets at Brissett’s disposal.

Jacoby Brissett Needs Better Talent at Receiver

Brissett wasn’t the only QB1 under siege at Gillette Stadium in Week 2. Seahawks’ signal-caller Geno Smith was also chased and harassed by a swarming Pats’ pass rush led by budding star, versatile edge-rusher Keion White.

Like Brissett, Smith took three sacks, but the latter still threw for 327 yards and a touchdown. In stark contrast to Brissett mustering a mere 149 yards through the air.

The difference was Smith threw to Pro Bowlers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, along with 2023 NFL draft first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Brissett, meanwhile, had to target rookie Polk and veteran retread K.J. Osborn.

Other receivers at Brissett’s disposal include this year’s fourth-round pick Javon Baker, brittle Thornton and DeMario Douglas in the slot. The Patriots simply lack elite playmakers at the position.

Brissett is suffering and defenses are having an easy ride in coverage because of this dearth of top-tier talent.