Jacoby Brissett Speaks Out About Patriots’ Struggling Wide Receivers

t wasn’t tough to predict, but Jacoby Brissett already wants more from the New England Patriots’ wide receivers, just two games into the 2024 NFL season. The starting quarterback spoke out after his wideouts couldn’t total even 20 yards during Week 2’s 23-30 defeat to the Seattle Seahawks in overtime.

Brissett was asked about the modest numbers among his receivers following the game on Sunday, September 15, and the veteran passer admitted, “Obviously we would like more from our passing game. … I take responsibility for that,” per Chad Graff of The Athletic.

Jacoby Brissett on the lack of production from Patriots wide receivers: “Obviously we would like more from our passing game. … I take responsibility for that.” — Chad Graff (@ChadGraff) September 15, 2024

Brissett is fronting up, but the scrutiny is naturally on his inexperienced cast of wideouts. Especially since “There were only two passes completed to a wide receiver in regulation — both to rookie Ja’Lynn Polk,” according to MassLive.com’s Nick O’Malley.

The broader numbers for New England’s receivers were just as bleak, per Mike Giardi of the Boston Sports Journal: “Pats threw for 32 yards in the second half and overtime. Three catches total from the wide receivers for 19 yards.”

Statistics as meagre as those probably had Brissett casting envious glances toward his Seahawks counterpart Geno Smith. The latter had a big day targeting dynamic receivers DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Seahawks Showed Jacoby Brissett the Value of Good Wide Receivers

The difference between what Brissett and his receivers mustered and what Smith and Co. produced was alarming. Brissett threw for 149 yards in total, with Polk and K.J. Osborn the only wideouts to snag passes, while tight end Hunter Henry had eight grabs for 109, per Patriots.com.

Smith, meanwhile, was able to gash a tough Patriots defense for 327 yards through the air. Smith-Njigba and Metcalf accounted for 246 of those yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

Both quarterbacks primarily targeted only two of their wide receivers, but Smith got big plays from his, including Metcalf’s 56-yard touchdown grab. The Seahawks showed the Patriots the value of quality over quantity at this key position.

Metcalf is a two-time Pro Bowler, while Smith-Njigba is a former first-round pick. Brissett simply doesn’t have that level of talent at his disposal.

Not when Polk and Javon Baker are rookies trying to make the grade. Not when Osborn has gone from being a third receiver with the Minnesota Vikings to being asked to meet greater expectations for the Pats.

Brissett and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt failed to get slot specialist DeMario Douglas involved. There was also no work for brittle burner Tyquan Thornton, who had been tipped for bigger things.

The absence of quality receivers wasted another strong day for New England’s formidable running game.

Patriots Wasted Another Powerful Rushing Effort

Running the football behind an offensive line built to bully opponents is the strength of the Patriots’ offense. The formula helped beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 and continued with a vengeance against the Seahawks.

Running back Antonio Gibson led the way this week with 96 yards on just 11 carries. This 45-yard scamper highlighted his day.

GIBSON GETTING AWAYYY 🏃💨 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/uIRHhirEMJ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) September 15, 2024

Gibson received ample support from fellow back Rhamondre Stevenson, who added 81 yards from 21 attempts. Stevenson also ran for a touchdown for the second-straight game.

The Patriots can control defenses on the ground as well as anybody in the league, but any offense needs balance. Brissett doesn’t have the arm strength of rookie backup Drake Maye, but throwing talent and a reliance on tight ends will only go so far compensating for a struggling group of wide receivers.