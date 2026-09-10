NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay Reacts to Patriots Rookie Gabe Jacas, First Sack

It was a long offseason for the New England Patriots and rookie edge rusher Gabe Jacas. That’s all in the past now, though, as Jacas notched his first career sack in the first half against the Seattle Seahawks.

That sack came around halfway through the second quarter. By then, Drew Lock was in at quarterback for the Seahawks. When the pocket collapsed around him, he got chased down from behind by Jacas.

Jacas was lined up on right tackle Abraham Lucas on the play. A veteran, Lucas has been with Seattle since he was drafted in 2022 and started in the Super Bowl a season ago.

The Patriots took Jacas, looking to improve a pass rush that struggled to rush the passer a season ago. In fact, they were tied for just 22nd in the NFL a season ago in team sacks, with 35 on the season. That’s while also letting K’Lavon Chaisson walk and opening with Harold Landry on IR. Offseason injuries and a long contract dispute nearly disrupted his ability to produce the way the Patriots hoped he would, but it seems like Jacas is still capable of providing a boost.

Todd McShay Reacts to Gabe Jacas Notching First Sack

Patriots fans were thrilled to see Gabe Jacas notch that first career sack. They weren’t alone. NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay also made it clear that he’s happy with what Jacas was able to do in his first game.