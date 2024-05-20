Tom Brady Sends Message on Meeting With Drake Maye

For any New England Patriots wanting to fill in meaning over a May 19 meeting with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, Tom Brady gave one clear message.

“Just two guys having brunch … calm down everyone,” Brady wrote in an Instagram story.

Brady met with top rookie quarterbacks at the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event. Fanatics owner Michael Rubin and rap star Jay-Z joined Brady for the event.

“Seriously awesome morning with Tom Brady, Jay-Z and our Fanatics NFL rookies discussing sports and business!” Rubin wrote on May 19 via Instagram. “Tommy and Jay thank you so much for the invaluable advice and knowledge you shared — this was such an incredible opportunity for these rooks before they take their first snap. Big things ahead for this group — can’t wait to watch you all crush it on and off the field!”

New England took Maye with the No. 3 pick in the draft last month amid the team’s search for a future without Brady. The Patriots haven’t won a playoff game since Brady left in 2020 as a free agent to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and retired in 2023.

Drake Maye Looks to Change Downward Post-Brady Trend

Cam Newton came to Foxborough via free agency in 2020 and couldn’t lead the Patriots to the playoffs. New England selected Mac Jones No. 15 out of Alabama in 2021, and he went downhill in three years after a strong rookie season.

Maye impressed scouts with his stellar career at North Carolina and pre-draft process. Whether or not he starts ahead of veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Maye understands who he’s following in the footsteps of — a quarterback in Brady who led New England to nine Super Bowls.

“Tom Brady’s the GOAT. It’s easy to say that. He’s the best to ever play this game,” Maye told reporters in April. “I’m not going to be Tom Brady. I’m just going to try to be Drake Maye. And from there, just try to learn from him, get to know him a little bit. And other than that, just try to soak it up and be a sponge and try to learn all I can from him. He’s the man in that town.”

Tom Brady: ‘They Have a Great Opportunity Ahead’

While Brady didn’t share specifics of what he told Maye, the seven-time champion spoke of his time with the young quarterbacks. The 2024 draft has a monster class with the likes of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy, and Michael Penix Jr. — all of whom the Patriots considered before the draft.

“I’ll always cherish the opportunity to talk to these young men who are about to start a monumental chapter of their lives,” Brady wrote on Instagram.

“I would never be in the place I am today without the incredible people and mentors that came into my life at the right time and at the right place,” Brady added. “There are too many to mention but I have been blessed in so many ways. I feel we should always use our experiences to help others and ‘pay it forward’ to see the next generation grow as well. So they can live their dreams and maximize their potential.”

“We talked about life and a little football,” Brady continued, “but from the tape I’ve been watching I think they have a great opportunity ahead. See you all on the road this year and I can’t wait to watch your progress toward greatness with tremendous determination and discipline!”