Tom Brady Drops Hint of Shocking New Career Move

Former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has three more years to wait before he is inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame. Because he retired in 2023, following Tampa Bay’s exit from the playoffs in the Wild Card round after the 2022 season, Brady will not become eligible for induction until 2028.

But the legendary quarterback, who played 23 seasons before finally calling it quits at age 45, has found plenty of activities to pass the time — and put a few extra dollars in his pocket — as he waits for the ultimate individual honor of any pro football player’s career to be bestowed upon him, as it most certainly will be.

Brady has expanded his business portfolio in some ways that would have been expected. Most prominently, with his analyst’s call of Super Bowl 59 in February, he completed the first season of his 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports to serve as in-game commentator for NFL games.

Brady Involved With Another Kind of Football

“Tom Terrific” also purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, and has taken an active role in football decisions for the team as it attempts to reach the postseason for the first time since 2021 — and to win its first playoff game since the 2002 season.

Nor is the NFL the only type of football team in which Brady has taken an ownership interest. Birmingham FC, an English football (aka soccer) team that this season has already clinched the championship of League One, the third-highest level of English professional soccer. Brady has a piece of that team, too.

The Birmingham squad earned a promotion with the first-place finish, meaning it will play next season in the English Football Championship, the second-tier. If Brady’s team can work its way to the top of that league, it would gain entry into the country’s elite Premier League, which in 2024 generated $8.1 billion in revenue behind only the United States-based NFL, Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association.

Brady has also stuck his hand into such unexpected ventures as creating his own line of organic gummy snacks, and hawking used cars for Hertz.

Could Brady Follow in Gronk’s Footsteps For Once?

On Friday, however, Brady dropped a hint at what could be his next and perhaps most shocking and unexpected new business venture yet. Brady said that he may attend the World Wrestling Entertainment annual flagship event, WrestleMania when the 41st edition is held at the Raiders’ home of Allegiant Stadium over two nights this coming weekend.

“I may be there,” Brady said while attending the opening of one of his branded sports card shops in New Jersey. “But it’s amazing what’s going on there and it’s amazing what’s happening with WWE and all the different things surrounding that.”

While the iconic quarterback did not say how, or if, he would be involved with the WWE other than possibly appending the Wrestlemania event, the WWE has a long history of recruiting celebrities, including professional athletes, to lend as added dimension of glamor to its professional wrestling events.

From singer Cyndi Lauper in the 1980s when the WWE was still called the WWF, World Wrestling Federation, through movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger and Brady’s Patriots and Buccaneers teammate Rob Gronkowski, well over 100 celebrities have been involved with WWE over the past five decades.

Will Brady be the next mega-star to try his hand at WWE stardom? By next weekend, the answer should be clear.