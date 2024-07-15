Patriots Named Trade Fit for $21.8 Million Wide Receiver

Adding talent at wide receiver seems to have been on the to-do list for the New England Patriots for an eternity, so why not solve the problem by trading for Tee Higgins?

It’s a suggestion from Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. He thinks a deal makes sense after it was confirmed by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Higgins won’t reach a new long-term deal with the Cincinnati Bengals and will instead play on the franchise tag during the 2024 NFL season, when he’ll “make roughly $21.8 million.”

Podell believes copious amounts of cash and a sketchy depth chart make the Patriots an ideal landing spot for Higgins: “The New England Patriots currently have the most cap space in the entire league at the moment — $43.763 million, per OverTheCap.com — and they have a dire need at their wide receiver position. Their WR room at the moment is led by veteran Kendrick Bourne, veteran K.J. Osborn, second-year receiver DeMario Douglas, 2024 second-round rookie Ja’Lynn Polk, 2024 fourth-round rookie Javon Baker and journeyman Jalen Reagor.”

Higgins would be an obvious upgrade over the Pats’ incumbents at wideout. He’s a two-time 1,000-yard receiver adept at taking the top off of defenses vertically, as well as amassing yards after the catch.

Those qualities would be assets for New England’s would-be franchise quarterback Drake Maye. Equipping the third player selected in this year’s draft “with a true No. 1 receiver would only accelerate his growth,” according to Podell.

Maye needs a true No. 1 target and Higgins would qualify, but the Patriots may feel content to trust the potential of two rookie receivers who’ve already caught the eye this offseason.

Tee Higgins Would Quickly Become Drake Maye’s No. 1 WR

Maye’s development will hinge on having a go-to receiver he trusts. Unfortunately, there are precious few of those on New England’s roster.

Second-year pro DeMario Douglas is prolific underneath, but he’s more of a slot receiver. Even veterans Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster are better suited to turning short passes into longer gains.

Maye’s arm strength demands a genuine big-play threat on the outside. Higgins qualifies thanks to a career average of 14 yards per reception.

Some of his best plays have been made outside the numbers, like this touchdown grab against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15.

This was one of three deep targets Higgins received against Minnesota. As Next Gen Stats detailed, “Every one of Tee Higgins’ 8 targets were over 10 yards downfield.”

Those numbers are ample proof of Higgins’ talent for stretching the field. That talent would suit Maye, who averaged 8.4 yards per pass attempt at North Carolina, per Sports Reference.

Maye isn’t ready to start right away, but when he is, he’ll need a deep threat like Higgins. Provided a member of 2024’s rookie class can’t seize the role during training camp.

Patriots Have Intriguing Rookies Ready to Thrive

There’s been no shortage of hype about second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk and fourth-rounder Javon Baker. The latter is considered ticketed for a prominent role thanks to his ability to snag the tough catches.

Baker is a natural vertical playmaker, while 6-foot-1, 203-pounder Polk is another size mismatch who could assume the role previously occupied by a Patriots favorite. If things go to plan, Polk and Baker will help a refined passing game work under new offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt.

Rookies reaching their full potential would save the Patriots a fortune down the line. Not a small consideration for a franchise embarking on a lengthy rebuild without long-time head coach Bill Belichick.

The rebuilding effort will require plenty of cap space and ample, premium draft capital. Yet, parting with some of those resources now to acquire Higgins would finally secure the Patriots the marquee receiver they’ve needed for too long.