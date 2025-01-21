‘Desperate’ Patriots Tipped to Trade for ‘Alpha’ WR for Drake Maye

Putting more weapons around stud quarterback Drake Maye has to be the priority for the New England Patriots this offseason, and one personnel executive believes desperation will lead to a trade for Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

The scenario was mapped out by “a veteran NFC personnel man” who spoke to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. As the personnel source put it, “The Patriots are desperate. They need a guy, that alpha that can be friendly for Drake Maye. And there’s a higher chance of the draft picks [Miami would receive in a trade] being higher than with a contender.”

High draft picks means the Pats could offer their AFC East rivals premium value, something Fowler identifies as key to regular opponents doing a deal: “In-division trades are not as rare as they were a decade ago. It’s largely about which team offers the best value.”

Fowler also believes this trade will only be made “assuming the Patriots can’t satisfy that need via the Bengals’ Tee Higgins or another free agent. But New England hasn’t been a free agency destination for elite pass-catchers in recent years.”

It makes more sense to pivot straight to dealing for Hill, who’s becoming a popular potential trade target. Especially since the eight-time Pro Bowler “produced his first sub-1,000-yard season since 2019,” so “perhaps a package including a Day 2 pick would get a trade done.”

Dealing a second- or third-round choice in the 2025 NFL draft for a proven commodity who’s arguably still the premier deep threat in the game would accelerate the Patriots’ rebuild.

Patriots Can Take Advantage of Tyreek Hill’s Unhappiness

There’s an opportunity to test both Hill’s willingness to stay in Miami and the Dolphins’ desire to keep the 30-year-old. The opportunity comes from the fact “Hill’s displeasure in Miami is out there after his Week 18 comments,” per Fowler.

Hill spoke out after the Dolphins were beaten 32-20 to the New York Jets in the final week of the regular season. The five-time All-Pro told reporters, including Omar Kelly of the Miami Herald, “I feel like at the end of the day there’s a lot of things that I need to reassess about my career.”

He continued and sounded an ominous note about his future with the Dolphins, “I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family. If that’s here or that’s wherever the case may be, man…I’m out. It was great playing here.”

Hill sounds as though he’s already mentally headed for the exits, so the Patriots should pounce. While they couldn’t sell him on an immediate return to the playoffs, the Pats possess two positive inducements, including Maye.

Drake Maye Needs Go-To Receiver

He couldn’t stop the Patriots from going 4-13 for a second-straight season, but Maye still did enough to show he can join the ranks of elite QBs and inspire a brighter future. The 22-year-old has major upside as dual-threat playmaker with the rushing skills and arm talent to beat defenses in multiple ways.

One of those ways should involve taking the top off coverage, something Hill still does better than most. Like he did for this 80-yard touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1.

Hill’s vertical speed also remains sufficient enough to open up the underneath passing game. It works best on comeback routes when he runs coverage deep and turns back toward the ball.

This play against the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, highlighted by the Receiver School, is the perfect example.

An experienced target with Hill’s core speed and subtle route adjustments would make Maye a better quarterback. New head coach Mike Vrabel needs rapid progress from Maye to ensure a quick turnaround.

Vrabel’s presence could also help entice Hill to Gillette Stadium. The man in charge had a 54-45 record with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-23 that included three playoff berths and a trip to the AFC Championship Game.

Vrabel has better credentials than predecessor Jerod Mayo, so Hill could join the Patriots at the right time. That’s assuming Vrabel doesn’t prefer a reunion with a wideout who played for him in Tennesse and offers more physicality than the ‘Cheetah.’