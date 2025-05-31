Patriots Trade Scenario Swaps Austin Hooper for Top 5 Pick

Boosting their talent at the skill positions has been a focus of this offseason for the New England Patriots, but a late trade involving veteran tight end Austin Hooper and a former top-five NFL draft pick would put a roving, multi-faceted playmaker among the targets for second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

It’s a scenario outlined by Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox. He has the Pats swap Hooper and third- and fourth-round picks in 2026 for Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons.

Knox chose Hooper because he’s one of two Patriots tight ends, along with Hunter Henry, who “are 30 and will hit free agency within the next two years.”

Hooper makes sense based on this logic because Maye appears to have a stronger rapport with Henry. The Patriots only brought Hooper back in March, so to trade him they would have to believe Pitts can finally tap into the big-play potential that made him the fourth player drafted in 2021.

His inconsistency is likely why “Multiple teams have reached out to the #Falcons about” a deal, as reported by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on Friday, May 30. Schultz also confirmed “it would take at least a Day 2 pick to even spark serious talks.”

Knox explained why “the Patriots could afford to offer that and more. New England is equipped with a pair of 2026 fourth-round picks, could top the trade offer with a third-rounder and could include Hooper, who previously had two Pro Bowl campaigns for the Falcons.”

Hooper’s familiarity with the Falcons could make this an easy win-win trade for all parties involved.

Kyle Pitts Trade Makes a Lot of Sense for Patriots

Trading for Pitts would tick a lot of boxes for a rebuilding Patriots team. First, it would add youth to a key position, allowing 24-year-old Pitts to grow alongside Maye, 22.

Maye would appreciate having a size and speed mismatch who can line up in multiple spots. That’s what Pitts has been and done at his best.

Like when ESPN’s Matt Bowen highlighted No. 8 releasing on a “Wheel (rail) route here — from a Full House backfield alignment” for a big catch against the Seattle Seahawks in 2022.

Writing my Film Room piece for ESPN…#Falcons TE Kyle Pitts in Week 3 vs. SEA: 5-of-8 targets, 87 yards receiving (13.7 PPR points). Schemed targets on the tape. Wheel (rail) route here — from a Full House backfield alignment. pic.twitter.com/yHMHE72dG4 — Matt Bowen (@MattBowen41) September 28, 2022

Pitts has also spent plenty of time in the slot, playing 216 snaps inside last season, per Player Profiler. Moving Pitts around to change the looks of formations and exploit coverage matchups is what returning offensive coordinator once did with Aaron Hernandez as part of a two-tight end offense with Rob Gronkowski.

The latter also formed one half of a devastating multiple-tight end set with Martellus Bennett to power New England’s offense in 2016. Putting the ‘tweener skills of Pitts into the lineup with Henry’s more traditional game would accelerate Maye’s development and offset any issues at wide receiver.

Patriots Can Recreate Key Set on Offense

Maye and Hunter have strong on-field chemistry, something noticed by Mike Kadlick of Patriots on CLNS Media against the Buffalo Bills last season. He highlighted an anticipation throw from Maye “before his TE is even close to turning his head.”

Having Hunter and Pitts to work over defensive backfields would give Maye check-down throws and chunk plays in any situation. Pitts being in the mix allows Henry to stay as an in-line tight end supplementing the Patriots’ blocking up front when needed.

Henry on the line of scrimmage frees Pitts to split out as a wide receiver whenever necessary. It’s something the Falcons did with Pitts during his rookie season in 2021.

The Patriots may need a player with this level of crossover skills given the ongoing doubts surrounding their wide receiver corps. Those doubts include if things come to a head with recently acquired All-Pro Stefon Diggs after a viral off-the-field incident.

Further issues include the uncertain futures of two wideouts drafted in 2024, even if one is a second-round pick. Neither player has lived up to their draft status, but nor has Pitts.

The difference is the former Florida Gators star has flashed enough potential for a team to consider him worth a loaded trade package. There aren’t many teams better suited to reviving Pitts’ career than the Patriots, who have the right quarterback, play-caller and supporting pass-catchers to help him reach his ceiling.