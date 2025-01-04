Patriots Trade Idea Swaps No. 1 Pick for $95 Million All-Pro Pass Rusher & Draft Haul

The New England Patriots find themselves in an enviable position heading into the regular season finale. Currently holding the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since 1993, the Patriots have a golden opportunity to reshape their roster and accelerate their rebuilding efforts by trading it.

New England getting the top pick is contingent upon the outcome of their final regular-season game against the Buffalo Bills. A loss would solidify their standing for the top selection. The Titans, Giants and Browns are also all still in the running for the No. 1 pick, but if the Pats lose — and they very likely will — they control the draft.

Given that the Patriots selected quarterback Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the previous draft, they won’t be needing a quarterback. They could — and should — leverage the high demand for top prospects among other teams to orchestrate a trade.

One potential trade partner, the Las Vegas Raiders, desperately need a franchise QB. Let’s take a look at one scenario that would give the Pats a haul — and All-Pro pass rusher Maxx Crosby — in exchange for top pick.

Patriots Can Ask for Top Player Like Maxx Crosby in a Trade for No. 1 Pick

In March of 2023, the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Carolina Panthers. In return, the Bears got a top wide receiver in DJ Moore, the 9th and 61st overall picks in the 2023 draft, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick.

Based on the above trade package, we put together a hypothetical deal the Raiders might be able to sway New England with:

Patriots receive: DE Maxx Crosby, Raiders 2025 1st-round pick (likely a mid-to-late pick), Raiders 2025 2nd-round pick, Raiders 2026 2nd and 3rd-round picks

Raiders receive: 1st overall pick in 2025

Crosby is a proven defensive star who would immediately elevate the Patriots’ pass rush. He has has two years remaining on his $95 million contract, which the Pats could absolutely afford.

In 2024, Crosby faced challenges due to an ankle injury sustained in Week 2. Despite his determination to play through the injury, he was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the season to undergo surgery. Prior to his departure, he amassed 7.5 sacks and was tied for the league lead with 17 tackles for loss. He remains one of the top pass rushers in the NFL.

This trade would give the Patriots multiple draft picks to continue their rebuild, reinforcing key positions while still having their own 1st-rounder to address wide receiver or offensive line needs. The trade would also reflect former coach Bill Belichick’s tendency to add proven players and stockpile draft capital rather than taking a risk on a single rookie.

Should Patriots Purposefully Lose to Bills Week 18?

While losing is never the goal, as many fans and analysts have pointed out, it wouldn’t be a bad thing if New England lost just one more game.

“It’s usually good for teams to finish the season with a win and maybe build some positivity and momentum for the following year. But that couldn’t be further from the truth for the Patriots,” NBC Sports Boston’s Nick Goss wrote on December 31. “They need to lose this game, get the No. 1 pick, and then use that selection to add much-needed premium talent to their roster over the upcoming offseason.”

With Maye showing some very real flashes in a rollercoaster of a rookie season, adding more blue chip players around him will be key moving forward. Your move, Pats.