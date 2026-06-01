Patriots Trade Update: Reluctance Over Key Detail in A.J. Brown Move

The calendar has finally turned to June, and the New England Patriots are expected to trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for star wide receiver A.J. Brown soon. On ESPN, insider Adam Schefter said that the move could come within 24 hours.

So, in a way, it’s not a matter of whether or not the Patriots are Brown’s landing spot. It just comes down to when the move is made and what the Patriots send back to the Eagles in return.

That’s why it was eyebrow-raising to see a new report from Josina Anderson. On social media, she cited some reluctance regarding the potential trade package that the Patriots could be sending within the team’s own front office.

Why Some Members of the New England Patriots are Reluctant in the A.J. Brown Trade

For some time now, the debate has been what the Patriots will send to the Eagles for A.J. Brown. There’s not much competition in the Brown market, which makes it difficult for the Eagles to drive the price up. At the same time, they want fair compensation.

In particular, the Eagles want a first-round pick. Jaylen Waddle went for a first-round pick and a third-round pick. So, getting a first, even if it’s a 2028 first-round pick, feels important to the Eagles and GM Howie Roseman. However, not everyone within the Patriots organization wants to pay that much.

“OVERNIGHT UPDATE: As of late yesterday, I was told reluctance remains among some* segments of the #Patriots higher-ranks for giving up any form of a first-round pick for #Eagles WR AJ Brown,” Anderson wrote. “But* that the plan remains to huddle-up this morning on 11th-hour trade-term stances—including whether they’re collectively* okay with giving up a 2028 first-rounder as comfortable middle ground, per league sources. While it was acknowledged to me that a 2028 1st-rounder has come up in discussions, it was not yet affirmed that this compensation was 100% greenlit, at the time of discussions with sources yesterday.”

Brown would be a massive add on the field for the Patriots. Even with some decline in production and knee issues, Brown had 78 receptions for 1,003 yards and 7 touchdowns a season ago. It wasn’t the heights of his 2022 or 2023 campaigns, but he’s a legitimate top option at wide receiver for a championship contender.

So, the reluctance within the Patriots isn’t about the player at all. It’s just that there is a legitimate internal debate about compensation.

“While there’s uniform agreement that Brown is a first-round talent & a stud difference-maker, the preference to achieve a 2nd-round valuation for Brown by some (due to mitigating factors in Brown’s profile), along with potentially* including a pick swap, was restated over the weekend. That said, we all know head coach Mike Vrabel really wants to do what it takes to get his former player & that he’s the heavy finger on the trigger. So the tone of inevitability on a Brown trade still remains from New England’s perspective, for now it’s just about what’s the ultimate agreement on the complete terms to get it over the finish line, whilst peeking for any left field updates,” Anderson wrote.

Patriots Expected to Send a 2028 First-Round Pick for Brown

Regardless of internal debates regarding A.J. Brown’s value, it appears a deal is nearing completion. Along with that have come a string of reports that the compensation is going to be set at a 2028 first-round pick for Brown.

Among those reports came from Jason La Canfora of SportsBoom. He explained that a general manager believes that’s the direction this trade is headed.

“One general manager, who is not involved in the process but has been in contact with several parties who are, said: ‘I hear it’s New England for a 2028 first-round pick. He’s a good football player, but that’s a helluva deal for (Eagles GM) Howie (Roseman),’” La Canfora reported.

La Canfora editorialized a bit at the end of his report, giving credit to Roseman for the compensation back. However, there’s some room to debate that. After all, it’s significantly less compensation than the Miami Dolphins got for Jaylen Waddle, who had fewer receptions, yards, and touchdowns in 2025 than Brown. Still, some credit is due for landing a first-round pick, even if it’s not in next year’s draft, when trading with limited interest in the player.