Patriots Trade Rumor: Christian Gonzalez for Browns Edge Myles Garrett

Radio is a space that has never had a shortage of hot takes or bold rumors. That includes a recent one from 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Zolak & Bertrand, who floated the idea that the New England Patriots could trade DB Christian Gonzalez for Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett.

Scott Zolak opened the segment asking, “Would you trade Christian Gonzalez for Myles Garrett?” It was a quick yes from Marc Bertrand, with the pair agreeing they’d make that trade from the Patriots’ perspective.

“There’s only one player in the league who would need three first-round picks and it’s Myles Garrett,” Zolak said. “High production player. Massive player. He’s got a lot of football left.

At this point, Garrett’s career is well documented. At 30 years old, he’s the two-time Defensive Player of the Year, including in 2025. It’s a career where he’s put up 125.5 sacks, including a career-high 23.0 last year. He’s also someone who there’s recently been some trade rumors about.

Meanwhile, Gonzalez is 23 years old and considered one of the best cornerbacks in the game. It’s difficult to make a one-to-one comparison between different positions, but Garrett is certainly more accomplished. There have also been little to no legitimate Gonzalez trade rumors, with the focus on him has been surrounding a contract extension.

“Christian Gonzalez if he was making $35 million a year for four years, would you want him or would you want to trade him for Myles Garrett, who’s making $40 million a year? I’d take Myles Garrett,” Bertrand said. “Just because of the nature of their positions. Also, [Mike] Vrabel worked in Cleveland for the year and has some insider knowledge on Myles Garrett. So, there could be a personal connection to the player from Vrabel. Just spending that year in Cleveland with the Browns.”

They’d both go on to agree that landing Myles Garret and A.J. Brown would be considered “going for it.”

This trade is, of course, highly unlikely. The Browns would have to agree to it, let alone be something the Patriots are interested in. For now, though, it’s interesting to see Boston radio is starting to talk about a trade and not just an extension.

Christian Gonzalez is Not at New England Patriots OTAs

One of the biggest storylines coming out of OTAs for the New England Patriots was the absence of Christian Gonzalez. This comes with his potential contract extension still looming.

OTAs are, of course, voluntary. So, when asked about it, head coach Mike Vrabel emphasized that he made a personal choice.

“Again, those are personal choices for players,” Vrabel said. “I would say that I value the communication that I’ve had personally. I know that our defensive coaches have had conversations with Christian. Again, I wish that they were all here so that we can coach them. But the ones that are here, that’s where our focus will be, and we’ll pour everything that we have into those players.”

Regardless of the reasoning, Gonzalez’s absence sparked rumors that he wants his contract extension sooner than later. As it stands now, Gonzalez is set to make just $4.8 million in 2026, still being on his rookie contract. It’s projected to be tens of millions less than he’ll make annually once his extension is figured out. The Patriots already picked up his 2027 option at $18.1 million.

“I know that his professionalism and being ready to go, or whatever personal choice some guys have during the spring, I’m confident that they’ll all be ready,” Vrabel said.

Christian Gonzalez Expects to Reset the Cornerback Market

Earlier in the 2026 offseason, Trent McDuffie of the Los Angeles Rams set the cornerback market at four years and $124 million. Christian Gonzalez expects to smash that number. The question is just whether he’s going to be smashing McDuffie’s number, or the extension that of Devon Witherspoon, who is expected to sign his own with the Seattle Seahawks.

Albert Breer came up with what he thinks is a fair deal for Gonzalez, four-years and $140 million. That would be around $35 million a year.

That number is just an estimate, though. So, the Patriots and Gonzalez will need to come to the table to figure out the best possible deal for both sides.