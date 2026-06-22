Patriots Trade Rumors: Three Suggestions for Kayshon Boutte Trades

The situation between the New England Patriots and wide receiver Kayshon Boutte became awkward this offseason. As the team searched for new talent, it became clear that the Patriots may need to move on from a receiver currently on the roster. Almost immediately, Boutte’s name came up, and as a result, Boutte stayed away from voluntary activities.

Boutte has played well in recent years for the Patriots, in particular developing a connection with quarterback Drake Maye. In the two years he’s played with Maye. Over the last two seasons, Boutte has 76 receptions for 1,140 yards and 9 touchdowns.

However, Boutte is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Extending him may be smart, but it could also prove to be too expensive with A.J. Brown and Romeo Doubs on the roster at wide receiver now, too. So, Boutte also makes sense to send in a trade.

New England Patriots Insider Suggested Three Kayshon Boutte Trades

With the rumors around Kayshon Boutte still hanging over the New England Patriots, it’s worth diving into the idea of what the Patriots could get back for him. So, that’s exactly what Ethan Hurwitz of Sports Illustrated did, sharing three options.

The first trade was with the Baltimore Ravens for a future draft pick. In particular, a fourth-round pick.

“In this case, while they would send him to an AFC team with Super Bowl aspirations, they acquire what could potentially be a top-125 pick in a loaded draft class. Right now, the Patriots are slated to have nine picks in 2027, and six on the final day of the draft. Grabbing another pick could help give the Patriots some more flexibility when it comes to moving up and down the board,” Hurwitz wrote.

Then, Hurwitz included the option that the Patriots could send Boutte to the Las Vegas Raiders. Coming back would be a young defensive player, particularly an edge rusher.

“The Patriots, despite what Mike Vrabel has called a good room, could end up with depth issues at edge rusher,” Hurwitz wrote. “Veteran Harold Landry is still working his way back from a lingering knee injury, while rookie Gabe Jacas remains the only second round draft pick to not sign a contract. Could New England try to swing a one-for-one deal for a defensive playmaker?”

Finally, the last option listed for the Patriots here was to send Boutte to the New York Giants. Coming back would be an edge rusher, with Kayvon Thibodeaux making sense for the move.

“New York has a major need at wide receiver, which was only proven after they went out and signed aging Odell Beckham Jr, Braxton Berrios and Juju Smith Schuster this offseason,” Hurwitz wrote. “Boutte is young and plays a lot older than what his age says, and he could become a go-to target for Jaxson Dart in that offense. The Patriots could get Thibodeaux, a player who’s been on a statistical downslide over the past few seasons.”

Kayshon Boutte is Open to Staying with the Patriots

It’s been a frustrating offseason for Kayshon Boutte. That led to him staying away from voluntary workouts, as he hoped to find that clarity. It never came, though, and he did return for Mandatory Minicamp.

It was around that time when Boutte publicly addressed the trade rumors. Almost surprisingly, he shared he’d love to spend his entire career with the Patriots.

“I want to be in New England for the rest of my career,” Boutte said, per Dan Roche of WBZ-TV. “I’ve enjoyed it out here. Been here three years … I call this home; this is my new home.”

Of course, there is a world where this happens. Either the Patriots trade or cut someone else, or they decide to carry more wide receivers than expected. The Patriots could decide they can’t lose Boutte’s production. It just doesn’t seem likely at this point.