Patriots Can Make Tyron Smith Free Agency Deal for 2 Reasons

The New England Patriots have two good reasons to do a deal with Tyron Smith in 2025 NFL free agency.

They couldn’t beat the New York Jets to Tyron Smith in 2024, but the New England Patriots now have a better chance of landing the eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle in 2025 NFL free agency for two very good reasons.

Those reasons were explained by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS Media. He believes “if he still wants to play and would actually consider NE this time around, Tyron Smith would definitely make sense Played under Todd Downing and across from Morgan Moses last season.”

Todd Downing is the new wide receivers coach for the Pats, but his experience as passing game coordinator with the Jets last season could sway Smith. So could the presence of former Jets teammate Morgan Moses, who can play both tackle spots, but is most likely to start on the right.

The only uncertainty in Kyles’ argument is Smith’s desire to prolong his career in the pros. The 34-year-old at least contemplated retirement back in January, per ESPN’s Rich Cimini: “I’ve got to make a lot of decisions going forward. Within the next couple weeks, I have to decide what I’m going to do as far as playing or not playing.”

That was then, but as things stand, Smith remains on the veteran market. Even taking his age and a litany of injuries into account, Smith’s a significant upgrade over anybody else the Patriots have at a problem position.

He’s also natural mentor material for anybody the Patriots draft to eventually take over as the blindside protector for budding franchise quarterback Drake Maye.

Tyron Smith Still an Upgrade for LT-Needy Patriots

To say the Patriots need help at left tackle in the worst way is to put it mildly. They’ve already missed out on a top target and so far opted against adding veteran help.

It means holdover Vederian Lowe is still a prime candidate to man arguably the second-most important position in football. Lowe hardly impressed last season, yielding five sacks, as many QB hits and 33 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

Numbers like those don’t bode well for the safeguarding of Maye’s development. He’d have a better chance with Smith on his blindside.

The 14-year pro remains a skilled technician. One whose core power and clever use of hands keep his quarterback clean.

Those qualities are why the Patriots had interest in 2024, but still “lost out” to AFC East rivals the Jets to win the race, per Boston.com’s Colin McCarthy. Revisiting the idea of signing Smith now would be a wise move, but only after weighing the risk of his injury history.

Smith has dealt with ankle, knee, back and neck problems in recent years. Those injuries took 56 games away from one of the best players of his generation.

If he’s healthy now, and willing to put up with some pain, Smith would be an asset to the Patriots. Yet only if they safeguarded his signing with reinforcements from the 2025 NFL draft.

Patriots Can Still Draft Tackle

There’s no shortage of options for the Patriots to find a left tackle in this draft class. LSU standout Will Campbell headlines the popular choices for the fourth pick, while a star of the Scouting Combine is also in the mix.

Taking Campbell would be sensible, but the Patriots could get more dynamic playmakers at other areas of need. Like wide receiver and edge-rusher.

Perhaps it would be better for general manager Eliot Wolf and head coach Mike Vrabel to wait until the second round for tackle help. The Patriots would have a shot at Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery or even Ohio State’s Donovan Jackson, an idea put forward by Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante.

Having Jackson or Ersery learn the nuances of the position from Smith for a season would set the Patriots up for security and success on the left for years.

