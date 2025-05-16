Patriots Undrafted Free Agent Stands Out With Niche Talent

The New England Patriots paid big money for a pair of notable undrafted free agents, but it’s another member of their post-draft rookie class who’s being touted for special things. All thanks to a niche talent.

Former Alabama tight end CJ Dippre is the pick by Ben Cooper of Pro Football Focus to be the undrafted player worth watching most. Cooper believes “Dippre stands out from his peers due to New England’s older tight end room and his blocking ability. His 64.8 PFF run-blocking grade in 2024 ranked 24th among Power Four tight ends, and he played an impressive 989 run-blocking snaps across his four college seasons.”

Dippre will need an X factor, like an aptitude for blocking, if he’s going to muscle his way into a crowded tight end room. The Patriots are already well-stocked at the position, thanks to veterans Austin Hooper and Hunter Henry, while another rookie free agent offers more upside as a pass-catcher.

Niche Tight End Faces Uphill Battle Making Patriots’ Roster

Cooper isn’t the only fan of Dippre. A similar endorsement was offered by Patriots.com staff writer Evan Lazar shortly after the draft.

Lazar revealed “Dippre was one of my favorite sleepers at tight end in this class. I was surprised he didn’t get drafted. Flashes as a blocker and underneath target with good straight-line speed for YAC (4.69s 40).”

That reference to how well Dippre blocks is key. He’s a 6-foot-5, 256-pounder who has little to no trouble pushing the pile and putting defenders on skates.

Dippre’s willingness and aggression as a blocker showed up well in a game against Auburn last season, per Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS Media.

Returning offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels will appreciate Dippre’s ability to win the physical duels and reset the line of scrimmage. McDaniels long prized tight ends who can block during his previous stints with the team, such as Rob Gronkowski, Martellus Bennett and Dwayne Allen.

Those players let McDaniels make a gap-based, power running game a staple of New England’s offenses. Dippre could help do the same, provided he stands out among an undrafted group the Pats paid a premium to put together.

Patriots Have Paid Big Money for Rookie Talent

Not only did the Patriots hand Hooper $5 million to return for one year, they also added ex-Ohio State tight end Gee Scott Jr. after the draft. The latter “was a four-star wide receiver recruit coming out of high school,” according to NESN’s Keagan Stiefel, so he could be more of a factor in the passing game than Dippre.

Expectations might be low for Scott, but it’s a different story for two other members of this year’s rookie crop. The Patriots gave $234,000 in guaranteed money to a slot-style wide receiver who broke college records set by Cooper Kupp.

Another undrafted skill player received $175,000 and has already drawn comparisons with a running back from the Patriots last Super Bowl-winning team.

Contracts like these show there’s a high pedigree to this year’s undrafted class. It means Dippre will need to produce a particularly strong offseason to make good on the hype.

If he sticks to what he does best, the core skill the Patriots lack on the depth chart, Dippre will have a chance.