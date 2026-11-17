The New England Patriots suffered what could wind up being a season-altering loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 10. Not only was the final score of 35-10 ugly, but the team has had to grapple with the possibility that superstar quarterback Drake Maye will be out for the remainder of the season after he suffered what is feared to be a fractured ankle early in this game.

With Maye out, the Pats were forced to turn things over to Tommy DeVito, who didn’t exactly inspire much confidence during his time on the field. For now, it seems like the Pats are content to play out the string with DeVito, but considering how they are still technically in the postseason hunt, one NFL analyst recently urged the team to reunite with two-time Super Bowl champion Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency.

Patriots Urged to Sign Jimmy Garoppolo in Free Agency

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New England has been dealing with injuries on offense all year long, with Maye really being the only thing keeping this unit relevant. That was on full display once DeVito replaced him, as he struggled to get much of anything going against a porous Lions defense (12/24, 81 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT), with much of that production coming on a garbage-time touchdown drive at the end of the game.

Simply put, DeVito did not look capable of keeping the offense afloat for however long Maye is out. The problem is that, with the trade deadline in the rearview mirror, there aren’t many better options available at this time. Perhaps the lone exception is Garoppolo, the former second-round pick who began his career as a member of the Patriots, winning a pair of Super Bowls as the team’s backup quarterback behind the legendary Tom Brady.

Garoppolo hasn’t signed with a team this year as he reportedly weighs retirement, but if there were a situation that could lure him back to the field, it could be returning to New England, where he already has experience working with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. There’s no guarantee that Garoppolo would pan out, but Henry McKenna of Fox Sports certainly thinks he is worth giving a look over the likes of DeVito and rookie Behren Morton.

“Hear me out: Jimmy Garoppolo. Now that Drake Maye is likely to miss the rest of the year, the Patriots could choose to tank. But that’s not Mike Vrabel’s way. So if you’re going to try to win, get Jimmy G back in the building,” McKenna wrote.

Should the Patriots Sign Jimmy Garoppolo?

Getty SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 03: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #11 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on November 03, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Garoppolo hasn’t thrown a pass in the NFL since the 2024 campaign, when he made a spot start for the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite playing in a limited offense, Garoppolo actually looked like a starting-caliber option, as he completed 27 of his 41 pass attempts for 334 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. At least on the surface, he would profile as an upgrade over DeVito.

Of course, DeVito has spent the past season-and-a-half working in the Pats’ offense, and he will have a better shot at succeeding when given time to prepare as the starter. New England isn’t expected to roll over and die without Maye, though, so if it wants to give itself its best shot at winning for however long he’s out, it might be worth picking up the phone and seeing if Garoppolo would be willing to return to the place where his NFL career started.