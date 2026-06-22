Patriots Predicted to Add Veteran Tight End to Help Hunter Henry & Eli Raridon

The New England Patriots, like every other team across the NFL, have been hard at work this offseason. While the Pats have had to deal with their fair share of drama over the past few months, they appear poised to enter the new campaign as one of the top contenders in the AFC after they made a shocking run to the Super Bowl last year.

The long-awaited trade for A.J. Brown appears to be the cherry on top of a strong offseason for the Patriots, but their roster is not perfect by any stretch of the imagination. With that being said, one area that could use some help is the tight end position, and the team was recently predicted to bring a new face to town before the start of the upcoming campaign.

Patriots Predicted to Address Tight End Position Before Week 1

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One of the biggest areas of focus for the Patriots this offseason has been adding more weapons for star quarterback Drake Maye on offense. While he has a strong rapport with Hunter Henry at the tight end position, the depth behind him is lacking, especially after Austin Hooper departed for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

The front office signed Julian Hill in free agency and used a third-round pick on Eli Raridon in the 2026 NFL Draft, but their plans at this spot were thrown up in the air when Hill was placed on injured reserve earlier this month with a severe knee injury. CJ Dippre and Tanner Arkin still are on the depth chart for the time being, but a more proven option is needed behind Henry.

The good news is that there is still time for New England to find some help at this spot. Whether it be in free agency or via the trade market, the Patriots have been linked to several tight ends as of late, with Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit recently laying out several players the front office could look to add before the start of the season.

“On the free-agent market, former Patriot Pharaoh Brown makes sense due to his blocking ability and familiarity with the offense,” Hines wrote. “Will Dissly could also fit that role if healthy. The Patriots could then explore the trade market later in the offseason, with the Los Angeles Rams’ Colby Parkinson and Tyler Higbee standing out as potential options.”

Who Should the Patriots Add at the Tight End Position?

Henry is obviously going to lead the way at this position, and Raridon is going to be given every opportunity to earn snaps now that Hill is out for the year. In the event Henry gets hurt or Raridon struggles, though, another option is needed. Right off the bat, Pharaoh Brown makes a lot of sense, given how he spent the 2023 campaign with the Pats.

New England doesn’t need a flashy addition at the tight end spot, but it does need a guy who can fill the sort of blocking-focused role that Hill was expected to be utilized in. The Patriots probably shouldn’t run to the trade market in search of another tight end, but if a guy like Brown or Will Dissly ends up being available in free agency for the right price, it would make a lot of sense for the front office to bring them to town.